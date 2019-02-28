Someone just placed a $10,000(!) bet on Tiger Woods to win the Masters

At least, for now, Tiger Woods is no longer the favorite to win the 2019 Masters . But that doesn't mean he isn't drawing the most betting action in Las Vegas on the year's first men's major championship.

On Thursday, Westgate Las Vegas Superbook golf oddsmaker Jeff Sherman shared a particularly big bet taken on the Big Cat to win at Augusta National in April:

Sherman later confirmed to Golf Digest that the $10,000 bet is the biggest to come in on any player (so far) on this year's Masters, which is scheduled for April 11-14. Sherman said Westgate has taken larger wagers on Woods in the past, but that was when he was a huge favorite at 5-to-2 odds or less.

You don't have to be a math whiz to figure out this particular bet would fetch the unknown gambler a $120,000 payday. Not surprisingly, Woods has received the most backing since Westgate's Masters odds opened in August.

Sherman told Golf Digest last year that Rickie Fowler had unseated Tiger as the most bet upon golfer. Following a surprisingly comeback campaign that saw Woods return to the winner's circle at the 2018 Tour Championship, however, it seems Tiger has retaken his spot at the top in Vegas gambling action. In three starts in 2019, Woods has improved from T-20 at the Farmers Insurance Open to T-15 at the Genesis Open to T-10 last week at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Woods, 43, is a four-time Masters champ, but his last victory at Augusta National came in 2005. He hasn't won any major championship since the 2008 U.S. Open .

Dustin Johnson is the current favorite to win at 10/1 following his dominant victory on Sunday at the WGC-Mexico Championship. Woods, Justin Rose, and Rory McIlroy are next on Westgate's board at 12-to-1 odds.

