Tiger Woods live blog: Woods climbs the leader board with front-nine 33 at the WGC-Mexico Championship

Tiger Woods' first competitive round in Mexico was, well, interesting. After getting a particularly rousing introduction from the starter, Woods nearly hit two balls out of bounds before making a double bogey . From there, he settled down and shot an even-par 71 , but that left him well behind leader Rory McIlroy's 63 on Day 1 at the WGC-Mexico Championship . Fortunately, Woods is guaranteed three more rounds to figure out Club de Golf Chapultepec at the no-cut event and on Friday he'll tee off on the course's 10th hole instead at 12:51 p.m. ET. Keep it right here as we track Tiger's Friday with the latest scores, news and highlights.

3:35 : Woods finds the fairway on the short par-4 second, but his second shot is not anywhere close to the pin. Tough two-putt awaits.

3:24 : Great break, as the ball gets out of the trees into the fairway. Woods fails to take advantage of his providence, his shot from 70 yards out outside of 20 feet. He fails to convert the birdie, and walks off with par. Not great, considering it's the second-easiest hole on the week.

3:18 : Returning to the scene of yesterday's double-bogey crime, Woods sends his tee shot barreling to the right. It's not pretty, but at least this one is find-able.

3:14 Pace of play has slowed to a crawl here on the par-4 ninth, but it didn't seem to bother Tiger. After laying back off the tee again with an iron (Tiger only hit one driver on his first nine), a solid approach from 170 yards left him with a 15-footer, which he buried for birdie. That's a three-under-par 33 for Woods as he makes the turn to Club de Golf Chapultepec's easiest hole. Or at least, what should be the course's easiest hole. Woods will be looking to improve from the opening double bogey he made their on Thursday.

2:57: Remember when Tiger's putter was red-hot a little while ago? Well, it's cooled off pretty quickly. After missing a 10-footer on No. 16, Woods three-putts the 17th hole for his first bogey of the day. Of course, blame can be assigned to Tiger's tee shot, which came up some 60 feet short on the par 3. But his birdie attempt raced nearly 15 feet by, and he was unable to make the comebacker. Back to two under through eight holes, and now Woods is even farther behind leader Rory McIlroy than when he teed off.

2:50: Let's take a moment to get caught up on the scores from the rest of the field as Rory McIlroy has opened up a four-shot lead:

Rory McIlroy (-11)

2t. Dustin Johnson (-7)

2t. Matt Kuchar (-7)

4t. Sergio Garcia (-6)

4t. Justin Thomas (-6)

2:44: Woods finally misses a putt, and it's one he would like back. After a layup off the tee, Wood hit wedge to about 10 feet below the hole, but lipped out the birdie attempt. Through seven holes, he remains at three under on his round and for the tournament.

2:27: Another hole, another birdie from Tiger, who nearly didn't need his putter. After a solid drive on the par-5 15th, Woods' approach took a bad bounce into a bunker leaving Tiger an awkward lie. But he blasted out to tap-in range to get to three under.

Woods has moved up 15 spots already into a tie for 10th place, but he's still seven shots behind Rory McIlroy, who has birdied two of his first three holes on Friday.

2:11: BANG! Tiger Rolls in another 8-footer for birdie on the 14th, but the best part of the hole was his approach. Woods took a trip to the carving station, hitting a sweeping cut that fed closer to the hole once it got on the green. Technically, Woods has yet to miss a putt since the stats won't count his putt from the fringe on No. 13 and his latest make puts him at two under on the day and for the tournament.

1:55: Tiger makes it through the difficult par-3 13th unscathed. After finding the front fringe with his tee shot, Woods' birdie attempt came up a good four feet short, but he rolled in the par putt. Through an eventful four holes, Woods' putting has been fantastic.

1:43: OK, here we go! Tiger takes advantage of the easy par-4 12th, laying back with an iron and then hitting a wedge to 8 feet and converting the birdie putt. That moves him to one under for the day and the tournament.

1:29: Well, he got out of there with par, but it wasn't easy. After having an opening for his third from the trees, Tiger's shot came up short. And after a clunky chip from the rough, he made an 8-footer. Two holes, two scrambling pars.

1:19: Woods hits a pair of 3-woods on the 610-yard, par-5 11th. The first was perfect, splitting the fairway. The second? Not so much. Trying to hit a cut, Woods pulls his second into the trees left. He's going to be scrambling just to save par now.

1:08: After getting a great break off the tee, Woods airmailed the green with his approach so it appears he hasn't figured out the whole altitude thing in Mexico City yet. However, he made a nifty up and down for par from an iffy lie. Shaky start, but certainly better than yesterday. Meanwhile, playing partner Bryson DeChambeau, who apologized before teeing off for a post-round outburst cameras caught on Thursday, three-putted for an opening bogey.

12:52: Tiger Woods pulls iron on the 10th tee and pulls it left. Unlike on the first hole yesterday, though, Woods gets an incredible break as his ball bounces off a tree and out into the middle of the fairway.

Anyway, we're off!

12:20: We're still 30 minutes away from Tiger's tee time, but let's take a look at the current leader board in Mexico City.

Rory McIlroy (-8) Dustin Johnson (-7)

3t. Justin Thomas (-5)

3t. Matt Kuchar (-5)

Like Woods, McIlroy will tee off at 12:51, but on No. 1. DJ and JT are in the following group at 1:03, and Kuchar is in the group after at 1:15. For full scores, click here .

12:05: We're approximately 45 minutes from Tiger teeing off in the second round and it appears he's come to battle back wearing. . . pink:

Or. . . salmon?

Either way, it's not red. But it's good to see Tiger has people talking about his shirt color again.