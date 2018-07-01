News & Tours2 hours ago

Tiger Woods jabs USGA: The R&A doesn't manufacture an Open or care what par is

By
Quicken Loans National - Final Round
Rob Carr(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Mike Davis and the USGA have taken their share of body blows for losing Shinnecock Hills, again, at this year's U.S. Open. Judging by Tiger Woods' roundabout jab on Sunday, those punches aren't stopping anytime soon.

Following his fourth round at the Quicken Loans National, which doubled as his final tune-up for the Open, Woods was asked his thoughts on the upcoming championship at Carnoustie. The 42-year-old shared his experiences with the venerable links—he has finished 3rd and 12th at two previous Carnoustie Opens—which led to the following on commentary on the R&A, and what could be interpreted as an indictment on the USGA:

"One of the neat things about playing about the Open Championship, they don't care what par is," Woods said at TPC Potomac. "They let whatever Mother Nature has…if it's in store for a wet Open, it is, if it is dry, it's dry. They don’t try to manufacture an Open."

When asked a follow-up if that was a shot at the USGA, Woods replied, "Come again?" and when the question was repeated, a handler escorted Woods away, saying, "I heard ya," with a smile.

He's not wrong, and certainly not alone in his USGA assessment. Still, bold move, considering Woods might have to rely on an exemption into the Pebble Beach field next year.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods is feeling good, preaches patience in r…
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods drops to his lowest world ranking ever …
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods entertains the idea of "playing vice ca…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection