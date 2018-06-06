Trending
Tiger Shark

Tiger Woods goes full Bond-villain, pulls up to U.S. Open in $20 million yacht

By
36 minutes ago
Tiger Woods Boat Docked In Palm Beach County
Carlos Marino

At this point you'd think Tiger Woods would be tired of power moves, maybe even a little bored, considering he spent nearly 20 years flexing on his peers Thursday-Sunday, February-October. The 2018 Tiger is a new Tiger, too—a kinder, softer, gentler apex predator with some real, capital-P Perspective. But it's U.S. Open week—the 10th since his dazzling, peg-legged battle with professional belt-buckle collector Rocco Mediate at Torrey Pines—and if you thought Tiger was just gonna roll up to Shinnie in the ol' Buick and get to work, you were wrong. Very, very wrong.

Instead, Tiger has announced his presence at this year's U.S. Open with all the subtlety of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, docking his $20-million-dollar, 155-foot yacht off the tip of Montauk on Tuesday. The fittingly titled "Privacy" will reportedly serve as Tiger's base of operations as he hosts a high stakes poker game for the world's most powerful criminals vies for his first major victory since that fateful afternoon back in 2008.

Loading

View on Instagram

According to Page Six, the 17-person escape pod—which has been graced by the likes of Bill Gates, Oprah, and MJ—is berthed at Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club, about an hour east of Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. With a theater, gym, and Jacuzzi on board, Tiger should have plenty to keep him occupied outside of, you know, trying to win the most difficult golf tournament on earth, though those plans could easily go up in smoke if Mr. Bond somehow escapes the shark tank again.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Tiger Shark

Tiger Woods goes full Bond-villain, pulls up to U.S. Open in $20 million yacht

36 minutes ago
Man Crush

Tiger Woods' biggest fan might be a fellow PGA Tour pro

2 hours ago
Love At First Sight

Missed Connection: The Padres fan who caught a foul ball in her beer and chugged it last night

3 hours ago
2018 U.S. Open

NHL ref, cancer survivor, and total legend qualifies for 2018 U.S. Open

4 hours ago
True Heroism

One man's desperate race to save his drone is the most dramatic thing you'll watch all week

21 hours ago
For The Rest Of Us

Father's Day gift ideas for fathers who aren't very good

a day ago
Fake News Bulletin

Here's a bunch of hypothetical Fox News headlines for random Eagles photos

a day ago
Golf Rage

Man gets beaten with putter after asking to play through foursome at Oklahoma golf course

June 5, 2018
The Grind

Bryson DeChambeau's big win, Holly Sonders' slip of the tongue, and Michael Phelps makes a...

June 5, 2018
Boban Goes to Tinseltown

Clippers center Boban Marjanović to play assassin in 'John Wick: Chapter 3'

June 5, 2018
Father's Day 2018

Jim Beam giving away $25 Father's Day vacations to their Kentucky distillery

June 4, 2018
Big Ten Beef

Urban Meyer throws shade at Michigan while Jim Harbaugh has to stand there and take it

June 4, 2018
Baseball

What the hell is going on in this minor-league baseball game?

June 4, 2018
Athletes Looking Silly

Not that it matters, but Julio Jones is VERY bad at kickball

June 4, 2018
Monday Superlatives

The cancelation of Serena vs. Sharapova is the cruel sports tease of the week

June 4, 2018
Meltdowns

Incredible footage following J.R. Smith's NBA Finals fail shows Cavs had NO chance in OT

June 4, 2018
Legends

Jace "Jumbo" Chamberlain's walk-off dinger for Cal State Fullerton is your sports highlight of...

June 3, 2018
The Internet Is Undefeated

The "JR Smith Challenge" is here and it is spectacular

June 2, 2018
Related
The LoopMedia: Johnny Miller's 'dingle dangles' and Rickie …
The LoopBig Sean rocks fire Tiger shirt on Hawaii vacay - G…
The Loop10 etiquette tips for the clueless tournament patro…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection