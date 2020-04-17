Tiger Woods finally reveals … what gum he chews during tournaments

A year ago, to put it lightly, we were living in simpler times. Golf fans were still basking in the glow of Tiger Woods' fifth Masters victory and the biggest question in sports wasn't "When are sports coming back?" but rather, "What kind of gum was Woods chewing?" while winning his long-awaited 15th major title. Well, a year later, we finally have that answer.

But before we get to the juicy (fruit?) reveal—and before you make fun of this post's premise—a friendly reminder that this really was a big deal during last year's tournament. Seriously, this is the kind of silly stuff we used to be consumed by. Tiger's chomping had Golf Twitter in a tizzy and a story giving his explanation for the gum following his victory was one of the most-viewed posts on our website. For all of 2019!

RELATED: 101 things that happened to Tiger Woods in 2019

"Well, I'm chomping on this gum because I usually get hungry, I keep eating so much," Woods said at the time. "And it curbs my appetite a little bit, which is nice."

But what was he chomping on? OK, you've, um, stuck around long enough to learn the answer, which Woods gave during an #AskTiger video with Golf Digest and GOLFTV. Drumroll please. . .

Orange Trident? Damn, we were really betting on Big Red.

Also, when Woods launched into, "Well, Joey has this, um. . ." I thought this was going to be some crazy Seinfeld story like when Lloyd Braun has the gum hookup with an importer in Chinatown. Instead, it's just another example of why Joe LaCava is one of the best caddies in the business.

Anyway, mystery solved. Chew on that.

THE GRIND: Tiger's quarantine title defense & Phil's magnificent Masters robe

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP