Trending
Tiger Watch

Tiger Woods finally reveals … what gum he chews during tournaments

By
4 hours ago

A year ago, to put it lightly, we were living in simpler times. Golf fans were still basking in the glow of Tiger Woods' fifth Masters victory and the biggest question in sports wasn't "When are sports coming back?" but rather, "What kind of gum was Woods chewing?" while winning his long-awaited 15th major title. Well, a year later, we finally have that answer.

But before we get to the juicy (fruit?) reveal—and before you make fun of this post's premise—a friendly reminder that this really was a big deal during last year's tournament. Seriously, this is the kind of silly stuff we used to be consumed by. Tiger's chomping had Golf Twitter in a tizzy and a story giving his explanation for the gum following his victory was one of the most-viewed posts on our website. For all of 2019!

RELATED: 101 things that happened to Tiger Woods in 2019

"Well, I'm chomping on this gum because I usually get hungry, I keep eating so much," Woods said at the time. "And it curbs my appetite a little bit, which is nice."

But what was he chomping on? OK, you've, um, stuck around long enough to learn the answer, which Woods gave during an #AskTiger video with Golf Digest and GOLFTV. Drumroll please. . .

Orange Trident? Damn, we were really betting on Big Red.

Also, when Woods launched into, "Well, Joey has this, um. . ." I thought this was going to be some crazy Seinfeld story like when Lloyd Braun has the gum hookup with an importer in Chinatown. Instead, it's just another example of why Joe LaCava is one of the best caddies in the business.

Anyway, mystery solved. Chew on that.

THE GRIND: Tiger's quarantine title defense & Phil's magnificent Masters robe

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
NSFW x100000

Porn site offers Joe Buck $1 million to announce videos, Buck has perfect response

3 hours ago
Tiger Watch

Tiger Woods finally reveals … what gum he chews during tournaments

4 hours ago
Prop Bets

You can bet on Michael Jordan crying in "The Last Dance," because people are sick (and to...

5 hours ago
Tiger Tales

Justin Thomas says he played home run derby in Tiger Woods' house—and it didn't end well

8 hours ago
Golf 101

Did you know: There has only been one hole-in-one on a par 4 in PGA Tour history—and it was a...

9 hours ago
Gambling News

It appears that professional gamblers in Nevada might be able to collect unemployment

April 16, 2020
Fails

Surprise! Another baby gender reveal produced disastrous results

April 16, 2020
The Intangibles

Anonymous NFL scout very concerned that top OL prospect likes to ... cook food?

April 16, 2020
Well Played

Georgia golf course creates ingenious way to combat coronavirus spread

April 16, 2020
The Twilight Zone

Caesars setting the Patriots' win total at 8.5—the lowest since 2003—is a thing you hate to...

April 16, 2020
Viral Videos

This latest Jeopardy sports fail will be tough to top

April 16, 2020
GOATs

If you're not pumped up enough for "The Last Dance," this latest preview should help

April 16, 2020
Random Daggers

Ian Poulter pokes fun at Lee Westwood's shirtless workout video by recording one of his own

April 16, 2020
Golf 101

Did You Know: Only one woman has made a cut in PGA Tour history

April 15, 2020
That's The Good Stuff

A bunch of the Nationals rewatched Game 7 of the World Series and roasted the Astros

April 15, 2020
Pads

Rick Pitino sells Miami mansion for $17 million, reminds everyone it's better to be a college...

April 15, 2020
I Was In the Pool!

Did Brooks Koepka just tell a story about shrinkage during his ESPN Body Issue shoot?

April 15, 2020
Not Right Now, Auston

Oh hell no, Auston Matthews is out there bashing The Mighty Ducks' "Flying V"

April 15, 2020
Related
Golf News & ToursHow you can help during the pandemic: Support chari…
The LoopPorn site offers Joe Buck $1 million to announce vi…
The LoopTiger Woods finally reveals … what gum he chews dur…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved