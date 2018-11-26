Tiger Woods can climb up to 6th in the World Rankings at the Hero World Challenge, up 1,193 spots from this time last year

Tiger Woods was the 1,199th-ranked golfer in the world when he returned to the sport at the 2017 Hero World Challenge. In the past year, his standing has, ahem, decidedly improved, with major runs at Carnoustie and Bellerive , coupled with a win at the Tour Championship, moving the soon-to-be 43-year-old to No. 13 in the current Official World Golf Rankings.

That skyrocket may not be finished. According to an OWGR forecaster, Woods can climb into the top 10 this week with a win in the Bahamas:

For those without a calculator, that would be (checks math) 1,193 spots up from this juncture last campaign.

Woods has won this event five times, although his last World Challenge victory came in 2011 when the competition was held at Sherwood C.C. in California. Moreover, if his performance at Shadow Creek is any indication, the 14-time major winner's game is not exactly firing on all cylinders at the moment.

Conversely, given the odds he's beat to reach this point, tackling an 18-player field is cream cheese.

