Tiger Woods' biggest fan might be a fellow PGA Tour pro

Tiger Woods' latest comeback has thrilled golf fans far and wide, but some of his biggest supporters are golfers who are now teeing it up on the PGA Tour themselves. From Sam Burns at the Honda Classic to Macckenzie Hughes at the Players, it seems Woods gets paired with a young star who grew up idolizing the 14-time major champ each week, and Sunday at the Memorial was no different. Except now, we may have finally identified the world's biggest Tiger Woods fan.

Whee Kim wound up drawing a final-round tee time with Tiger, and boy, did he savor it -- even if neither played particularly well. Woods' 72 nipped Kim's 73 as both fell out of the top 10 . Check out the photo with Woods Kim posted on Sunday night -- and read the entire caption that went with it:

Loading View on Instagram

Very cool.

"He's still alive and he's still the greatest," Kim writes. "It'll never change." Love it. And that last line seems to be a reference to Woods' legendary dawn patrol practice rounds. Yeah, something tells us if Kim will trade a little shut-eye for another tee time with Tiger if he gets the opportunity.

Then Kim shared another Instagram post, a collection of photos of the two of them from their round, accompanied with some more gushing.

Loading View on Instagram

And you thought you were a big fan of Big Cat.

