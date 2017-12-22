Tiger Woods announces split with swing coach Chris Como

Tiger Woods' swing looked solid as he finished T-9 in his return to competitive golf earlier this month at the Hero World Challenge. But as he prepares to play on the PGA Tour in 2018, he'll do so without the services of instructor Chris Como.

On Friday afternoon, Tiger announced via his Twitter account that he was parting ways with the instructor he'd been with since November 2015:

This marks the fourth time Woods has moved on from a swing coach, the last time coming in 2014, when he and Sean Foley split up after four years together. Prior to that, Tiger spent six years working with Hank Haney, who helped him win six of his 14 major championships. His first eight came between 1996 and 2003 alongside Butch Harmon, Tiger's first swing coach on the PGA Tour.

Since linking up with Como in 2015, not much has gone right for Woods, but that's mainly due to his health issues. He hasn't notched a worldwide win since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, his fifth and final win of his PGA Tour Player of the Year season.

Woods did not name an immediate replacement, opting to continue his comeback on his own for now.

