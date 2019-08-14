Trending
Yikes

Thought Times Square was the worst College Gameday location? Think again (it's Disney World)

By
an hour ago

Two years ago, ESPN's traveling hit show "College Gameday" descended upon Times Square for reasons we're still not sure of. Our best guess at the time was (a) there was no true big game that week (even though there were multiple) , or (b) ESPN just wanted to try a new place, and decided on what could be described as hell on earth.

RELATED: College GameDay forces Pullman, Washington to declare state of emergency

Well, we're here to report that ESPN outdid itself on Tuesday, announcing that the first location for the latest season of "College Gameday" would be some place far, farrrrrr worse than hell on earth: Disney World.

Apologies to any children who come across this article, but Disney World might be the most depressing place on the planet. To my fellow adults reading, you've found this to be true when you return years later after first going as a child. The reason "Gameday" is going is because there are only two games on opening weekend, Aug. 24, which is being called "Week 0," and one of them is Florida versus Miami, a reigniting of one of the great in-state rivalries in the sport. Of course, because teams refuse to sack up and schedule out-of-conference opponents anywhere but neutral sites, the game is being played in Orlando at Camping World Stadium:

Much like Times Square, Disney World doesn't exactly scream college football. But to be fair to ESPN, "Gameday is headed to Disney World!" sounds a lot sexier than "Gameday, live from Camping World Stadium!" The Big House, Camping World is not.

I could forgive all this if I didn't later find out that you have to pay your way in. That's right, Gator and Canes fans, if you want to see Lee Corso pick your mascot's head a full seven hours before kickoff, you have to fork over whatever it costs to get in the Magic Kingdom nowadays. I've seen about 80 price options in my limited research, and each one made me sicker than the last.

Oh, it gets worse. No signs allowed. No signs! The signs have legitimately become the best part of watching "Gameday," but Disney World prohibits signs, flags, banners, horns, whistles, large megaphones and other artificial noisemakers:

This is being called a "Fan's Guide," but it should be called "How Disney is sucking the life out of 'College Gameday' Guide." Where is Jon Taffer when you need him? SHUT THIS THE F--- DOWN!!!!!

RELATED: The 8 funniest Lee Corso moments on College Gameday

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Yikes

Thought Times Square was the worst College Gameday location? Think again (it's Disney World)

an hour ago
$10,000 Shot

New Jersey man sinks 50-foot putt to win $10,000, goes understandably nuts

an hour ago
All-Time Bonehead Plays

Tigers outfielders collide, ball bounces off them and over fence, further proof they are MLB's...

3 hours ago
You Hate To See It

Chicago Cubs railroaded by the most wonderfully terrible strike call of the MLB season

3 hours ago
Tour Life

Padraig Harrington sees one of golf's all-time great (travel) streaks come to an end

4 hours ago
Tiger Watch

This PGA Tour pro was really, REALLY excited to get paired with Tiger Woods

a day ago
Tacko Watch

Tacko Fall signs a taco and we have a question for every moment of the 21-second video

a day ago
The Grind

Michelle Wie walks the aisle, Phil Mickelson needles Tiger Woods, and Bryson DeChambeau gets...

August 13, 2019
Marketing 101

Bud Light unveils 2019 college football cans because college kids weren't drinking enough Bud...

August 13, 2019
Head Cases

Antonio Brown is now asking his Twitter followers for the helmet he needs. What is going on?

August 13, 2019
Hard Pass

Lenny Dykstra, Bagel Boss guy to fight in boxing match that not a single person on the planet...

August 13, 2019
Letdown City

Korn Ferry Tour player makes hole-in-one beside sweet BMW SUV, bummed to learn it wasn't a for...

August 12, 2019
In A Not So Distant Future...

A way, way, wayyyy too early look at the best MLB Opening Day games of 2020

August 12, 2019
Odell Beckham Jr. Jr.

The best catch of college football season happened before college football season even started

August 12, 2019
Blast From the Past

Nate Robinson and Big Baby Davis star in basketball highlight of the summer (no, it's not...

August 12, 2019
Monday Superlatives

The Baltimore Orioles are the depressing franchise of the millennium

August 12, 2019
Golf Weddings

Michelle Wie married Jonnie West in Los Angeles, and here are all the pics so far

August 11, 2019
Speed Round

The story of Sunday at the Northern Trust in 9 (or so) sentences

August 11, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods' caddie, Joe LaCava, set to receive a s…
Golf News & ToursBryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka meet again abou…
The LoopThought Times Square was the worst College Gameday …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection