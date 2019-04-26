Trending
This video of PGA Tour stars running doesn't help the "golfers are athletes" argument

By
5 hours ago

Adam Scott is a Masters champ, a multi-millionaire multiple times over, and yes, easy on the eyes if you like the whole dreamy-surfer-dude look. In short, he's one of those "men want to be like him and women want to be with him" types of guys. But if you harbor any jealousy against the affable Aussie, this little tidbit might make you feel better: he looks funny when he runs.

RELATED: Former MLB player sets speed golf record for most holes played in one day

Golf fans found that out on Thursday night when Scott's group literally raced to the finish at the Zurich Classic. After a lengthy weather delay earlier in the day, Scott and teammate Jason Day—along with playing partners Jhonattan Vegas and Abraham Ancer—broke into a full sprint jog trot to try and beat the darkness. Unfortunately, the foursome didn't finish their opening round. And adding insult to injury (Well, hopefully not a real injury, although we wouldn't be shocked if Day pulled a hammy), they got mocked on Twitter. Anyway, here's the clip of them moving at a clip that won't be confused with Usain Bolt:

To be fair, Vegas looks fine hoofing it, and he's got the kind of size that would make some NFL GMs drool. But the rest of the guys? Let's just say they're not helping the whole "golfers are athletes" argument.

Scott looks like he just got out of a car after a long drive (Maybe he's trying to keep his white shoes clean?), Day is just getting dusted, and what the heck is Ancer doing with his arms? Ancer and Vegas' matching outfits are cute, though.

RELATED: This high school football ref might be faster than Usain Bolt

Most importantly, both teams eventually finished up their first rounds on Friday morning and are in good shape (Day/Scott shot 65 and Ancer/Vegas 67) heading into the second round. Good shape on the leader board, that is.

