This Tiger Woods-Tiger King mashup is your Masters winner for the week

To be clear, nothing can fill the void in this week's TV schedule with the Masters being postponed. Not the re-run of Tiger Woods winning last year that CBS will air on Sunday or even Netflix's spectacular docuseries, "Tiger King." But an entertaining combination of the two caught our attention on what was supposed to be Day 1 from Augusta National.

Check out this fantastic Tiger Woods-Tiger King mashup that will really hit you right in the feels:

Absolutely beautiful. And Am I crazy, or does Joe Exotic really bring it on those vocals?

Anyway, well done, Drew, and thanks for that. We just hope you don't get sued like, well, Joe Exotic.

