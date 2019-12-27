This supercut of the best 'Inside the NBA' moments of the decade is a one-way ticket to crazy town

If you know anything about The Loop, then you also know that we have soft, dysfunctional spot in our hearts for the 'Inside the NBA' crew. Whether it's Shaq and Chuck threatening to rain blows upon each other's shiny domes or just watching the Chuckster chunk it around the Black Masters with the Trackman running, 'Inside the NBA' has been a near-constant source of entertainment (and content) over the course of the past sports decade. Thus it's with great pleasure and much fanfare that we now present the best 'Inside the NBA' moments of the decade for your immediate consumption. Chuck, Ernie, Kenny, and Shaq, thank you for your service.

They are the Rolling Stones of basketball irreverence and this is their greatest hits. Shaq thinks the moon is closer than the West Coast, because when he leaves his house, he can see it, and not the lights of Santa Monica, glowing in the sky. Chuck eats a cookie off his own face with no hands. In between there's a one-chip challenge, broken eggs, and the New Year's Eve party that wasn't. Granted, some of the b-sides were perhaps a little too NSFW for a network-sanctioned recap, but don't worry, we won't leave you hanging.

So this New Year's Eve, raise a glass not to loved ones, new beginnings, or the promise of rock-hard abs, but instead to these big oafs. Here's to another 10 years, gentleman. Good luck and God speed.