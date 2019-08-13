This PGA Tour pro was really, REALLY excited to get paired with Tiger Woods

Golf fans are hoping to see Tiger Woods tee it up at least one more time this season at this week's BMW Championship. But one golfer, PGA Tour winner C.T. Pan, is wishing Woods plays more than anyone.

We say "hoping" because Woods withdrew before the second round of last week's first FedEx Cup Playoff event, the Northern Trust, citing an oblique strain . As of now, the reigning Masters champ is still in the field at Medinah Country Club and no one is as excited about that as Pan, who drew a Thursday-Friday pairing with the legend due to their proximity in the FedEx Cup standings. Here was Pan's amusing reaction to learning of his tee time with Tiger on Monday night:

About an hour later, Pan, who won the RBC Heritage in April the week after Woods' historic victory at Augusta National , was back on Twitter wearing a special shirt to celebrate the occasion:

"This is how I celebrate playing with Tiger Woods on Thursday and Friday," he says before showing off a Nike Tiger "Frank" shirt and flashing a thumbs-up.

We're happy for you, C.T. Well, assuming it happens. Fingers crossed Tiger's 43-year-old oblique/back/neck/knees all feel good come Thursday. . . . It should also be noted that Pan, like Woods, is sponsored by Nike. Still, he's obviously a big fan of the Big Cat.

Pan (37th), Woods (38th), and Billy Horschell (39th) will all need big weeks to move into the top 30 in the standings and advance to next week's Tour Championship. If Woods winds up playing, though, Pan figures to have a special week no matter how he plays.

