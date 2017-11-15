This London bar is revolutionizing ping pong with an incredible high-tech table

This isn't your dad's ping pong. Heck, we never could have envisioned this even being your grandkids' ping pong. But one of the simplest forms of sport -- before you laugh, have you ever seen it played at the Olympic level? -- has gotten a lot more intricate in a London bar.

Bounce Ping Pong recently introduced a state-of-the-art, digital table called Wonderball, which offers a variety of different games thanks to sensors on both the table and in the ball. Much like in the same way Topgolf has revolutionized traditional driving ranges by incorporating food, beverage, and computerized competitions, it appears Bounce has made ping pong cooler than you ever could have imagined. Check out this video:

According to Business Insider , Wonderball can be played by up to 20 people at a time. Bounce has rolled out nine of these tables in its two locations (Apparently, ping pong is huge in London) so far with plans for more in 2018. Maybe "rolled out" isn't the right phrase. These high-tech babies probably drive themselves.

