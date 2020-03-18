This LEGO replica of Augusta National's 12th hole is one of the great engineering feats of our time

Trending
Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, golf fans are unsure of when they'll see the real 12th hole at Augusta National again. In the meantime, this remarkable LEGO recreation of the famed par 3 will have to do.

Lou Stagner, a self-professed "golf nut" and "data nerd" who happens to be a great follow on Twitter (Golf Stat Pro) shared the following video of the plastic creation he and his daughter built—and the results are spectacular. See for yourself:

"We saw a replica of Augusta clubhouse made from Lego and she said 'let's build a golf hole and sell it,'" Stagner said of 9-year-old Abby. "The 'business' idea quickly turned into a 'let's sell this and donate all the money to charity idea.'"

Amazing. Even more amazing? These two built this before everyone started hunkering down in their homes. Imagine what they could accomplish with even more time on their hands?

Stagner said he and Abby began the project in December and that it took roughly 60 hours to complete. The dimensions are 30 inches wide by 50 inches long by 20 inches high and it involved more than 20,000(!) individual LEGO pieces.

Here are a few more looks at this engineering marvel. How about that Hogan Bridge over Rae's Creek?

And how about the view from the tee box?

Calling this a replica of the 12th hole isn't giving it enough credit considering you can also see the 11th green and the 13th tee. And speaking of, here's a look from behind the 12th green—a place where no one but players and caddies can venture during the year's first major:

Absolutely beautiful. You can practically hear the sounds of a keyboard playing "Augusta."

Stagner said the goal was to partner with a golfer, ideally one with a charitable foundation, and drum up interest during the Masters, but, "unfortunately the Coronavirus has somewhat put a damper on the original plan." Maybe so, but we're guessing this work of art doesn't go unclaimed for long.

