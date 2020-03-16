Paula Creamer's $6.3 million mansion seems as good of a place as any to hunker down

The bad news for Paula Creamer ? She picked a poor time to put her house on the market. The good news? She's got a pretty sick pad to hunker down during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

According to Realtor.com , the LPGA star's Windemere, Fla., mansion can be yours for $6.35 million. But before you get sticker shock, you might want to check out this place.

First, the details. The house is a cozy 11,100 square feet and features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. So you can shower in a different place every day of the week while you're holed up and almost sleep in a different bedroom every night. You know, to mix it up.

But there's much more to like than that. Like a living room with two-story windows so you can still get plenty of sunlight during extended time indoors (All photos from Realtor.com):

A private dock so you can enjoy some time outdoors as well:

A fitness center to stay physically healthy:

A wine cellar to stay mentally healthy:

A fun-looking game room:

And a home theater that includes a Tiger Woods mural!

Creamer's house is also located right off the 15th hole at Isleworth Golf Club, where Woods was a longtime resident and member. So even if you have reservations about playing golf during this time (here's what you should know about that , by the way), you can make sure the course is clear before heading out for a few holes.

Oh, and the kitchen has a built-in espresso maker and the home comes with a generator. Honestly, this place sounds perfect—especially during these crazy times. Paula, are you sure you want to sell? And if so, would you accept toilet paper instead of cash?

