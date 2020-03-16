How are tour pros quarantining? By juggling toilet paper and burning grass (among other things)

We have officially reached day four of no golf, or any sport, for that matter. Now that people are finally getting serious about the coronavirus, many are stuck inside as they plan to wait it out. This includes a few tour pros, who are already getting creative with how they spend their off time.

We're not sure who started the #StayAtHomeChallenge, but it seems that Denmark's Joost Luiten was the first to bring it into the golf world. The challenge apparently includes juggling toilet paper and then attempting to hit it like Tiger Woods did in that famous commercial years ago:

Full swings inside are always dangerous, even for the best players in the world. That has not stopped other players like Austria's Matthias Schwab, who wasted a whole roll by hitting out the window:

Schwab's fellow countryman Bernd Wiesberger got in the mix as well:

Judging by the way toilet paper has been flying off the shelves, they might want to save some of it. But their hearts are in the right place.

If these guys get bored of juggling bathroom tissue, they should go to Ian Poulter's house. Check out this video game setup:

Are any of these pro golfers actually playing golf, since it's okay to do so ? As a matter of fact, yes they are. Poulter and his sone Joshua were out on Sunday:

So were Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler, and they both played quite well. Thomas shot a 65 and lost ... by five:

Don't worry, Rick, I'm not going to make the same joke everyone made about this on Twitter on Sunday.

Padraig Harrington didn't play, but he did post a video of himself working on his short game, which revealed that he has arguably the best backyard on the planet (* whispers * even better than Jim Nantz's):

Could see myself self-quarantining in Padraig's backyard for the next year if that's what is needed.

Bryson DeChambeau went the Poulter route, bringing back his Twitch stream, which was the source of some great content earlier this season :

These are all fine activities, but none are as good as what Marc Leishman did upon arrival home from the Players. Yep, he burned his lawn again:

For those who are confused, a video of Leishman's lawn-care methods went viral last June, including a story about the time his wife came home and found him burning the grass in the backyard. Looks like he's back at it.

Just imagine what these guys will be doing a month from now?