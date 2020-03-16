Trending
Cooped Up

How are tour pros quarantining? By juggling toilet paper and burning grass (among other things)

By
2 hours ago

We have officially reached day four of no golf, or any sport, for that matter. Now that people are finally getting serious about the coronavirus, many are stuck inside as they plan to wait it out. This includes a few tour pros, who are already getting creative with how they spend their off time.

We're not sure who started the #StayAtHomeChallenge, but it seems that Denmark's Joost Luiten was the first to bring it into the golf world. The challenge apparently includes juggling toilet paper and then attempting to hit it like Tiger Woods did in that famous commercial years ago:

Loading

View on Instagram

Full swings inside are always dangerous, even for the best players in the world. That has not stopped other players like Austria's Matthias Schwab, who wasted a whole roll by hitting out the window:

Schwab's fellow countryman Bernd Wiesberger got in the mix as well:

Judging by the way toilet paper has been flying off the shelves, they might want to save some of it. But their hearts are in the right place.

If these guys get bored of juggling bathroom tissue, they should go to Ian Poulter's house. Check out this video game setup:

Are any of these pro golfers actually playing golf, since it's okay to do so? As a matter of fact, yes they are. Poulter and his sone Joshua were out on Sunday:

Loading

View on Instagram

So were Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler, and they both played quite well. Thomas shot a 65 and lost ... by five:

Loading

View on Instagram

Don't worry, Rick, I'm not going to make the same joke everyone made about this on Twitter on Sunday.

Padraig Harrington didn't play, but he did post a video of himself working on his short game, which revealed that he has arguably the best backyard on the planet (* whispers * even better than Jim Nantz's):

Could see myself self-quarantining in Padraig's backyard for the next year if that's what is needed.

Bryson DeChambeau went the Poulter route, bringing back his Twitch stream, which was the source of some great content earlier this season:

These are all fine activities, but none are as good as what Marc Leishman did upon arrival home from the Players. Yep, he burned his lawn again:

For those who are confused, a video of Leishman's lawn-care methods went viral last June, including a story about the time his wife came home and found him burning the grass in the backyard. Looks like he's back at it.

Just imagine what these guys will be doing a month from now?

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Wait, What?

Former NFL GM (key word: former) says DeAndre Hopkins trade "makes sense for both sides"

19 minutes ago
Golf Pads

Paula Creamer's $6.3 million mansion seems as good of a place as any to hunker down

an hour ago
Cooped Up

How are tour pros quarantining? By juggling toilet paper and burning grass (among other...

2 hours ago
Gambling

The new favorite to land Tom Brady is .... the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

5 hours ago
The Adventures of Dirk & Deron

Deron Williams breaking quarantine to pull Dirk Nowitzki's van out of the mud is the best (and...

5 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

Desperate for new sports, I watched 32 minutes of bass fishing. Here's my diary

8 hours ago
That Didn't Take Long

Virginia, Gonzaga made the favorites to win March Madness (Next year's March Madness. Sigh.)

March 13, 2020
Go Long

Justin Herbert can throw a football over them mountains

March 13, 2020
Basketball's Back?

The Phoenix Suns will play out the rest of the NBA season . . . on NBA 2K

March 13, 2020
Clubhead Speed

Move over graphite, customs agents find $30,000 worth of cocaine stashed in golf club shafts

March 13, 2020
Golf Sabbatical

How to survive the next month of your life without the PGA Tour

March 13, 2020
You Are Looking Live

Players 2020: Behind the wheel with the PGA Tour's new live-golf viewing experience, debuting...

March 12, 2020
Let's Get Weird

Tired and WIRED: A breakdown of the most high-profile NFL Free Agency scenarios

March 12, 2020
Wash Your Damn Hands

Kyle Brandt continues rare sports pundit streak of being good at his job, rips "Corona Tough

March 12, 2020
Vinsanity

If Coronavirus just ended Vince Carter's career a few weeks early, at least he went out in...

March 12, 2020
Keep Your Head On A Swivel

Players 2020: This caddie just hit one of the worst shots ever on No. 17

March 11, 2020
Rising Stars

Andruw Jones didn't seem too thrilled with his son's epic bat flip

March 11, 2020
Pwning Noobs

Players 2020: Tyrrell Hatton is 'devastated' he can't play the new Call of Duty this week

March 11, 2020
Related
The LoopFormer NFL GM (key word: former) says DeAndre Hopki…
The LoopPaula Creamer's $6.3 million mansion seems as good …
The LoopHow are tour pros quarantining? By juggling toilet …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved