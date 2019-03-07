This is it, this is the biggest scumbag move in hockey history

Remember the goalie who snapped his opponent's stick in half in arguably the biggest scumbag move in hockey history? It took all of a week for him to be dethroned from his King Scumbag chair. As the great Vince Lombardi once said, "WHAT THE HELL'S GOIN' ON OUT HERE!!"

At least the stick snap happened in what appeared to be a beer league game, which doesn't excuse the behavior. But you expect stupid moves like that from beer league heroes, not pro hockey players. That was not the case with this move that occurred in a French League game between Bordeaux and Amiens earlier this week. The culprit is Amiens defenseman Holden Anderson, who got into a scuffle with Bordeaux forward Julien Desrosiers. Watch as Anderson kicks Desrosiers legs from under him and slams his face into the ice:

As scummy as it gets. No one would have blamed that goalie from taking Anderson's head off if he had to. Making it 10 times worse is that it looks like Desrosiers had let his guard down for a second, and that's when Anderson went for the cheap shot to end all cheap shots.

The MMA-style kick was so bad that Anderson's own team suspended him, according to bardown.com . That report also revealed the ugly extent of Desrosiers injuries, which ended his season. Desrosiers apparently suffered a concussion with loss of consciousness and a bad shoulder sprain. We wish him a speedy recovery, and we wouldn't argue if Anderson was banned for hockey from life for this move.

