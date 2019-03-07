Trending
Kick Him Off The Tour, Doug

This is it, this is the biggest scumbag move in hockey history

By
24 minutes ago

Remember the goalie who snapped his opponent's stick in half in arguably the biggest scumbag move in hockey history? It took all of a week for him to be dethroned from his King Scumbag chair. As the great Vince Lombardi once said, "WHAT THE HELL'S GOIN' ON OUT HERE!!"

At least the stick snap happened in what appeared to be a beer league game, which doesn't excuse the behavior. But you expect stupid moves like that from beer league heroes, not pro hockey players. That was not the case with this move that occurred in a French League game between Bordeaux and Amiens earlier this week. The culprit is Amiens defenseman Holden Anderson, who got into a scuffle with Bordeaux forward Julien Desrosiers. Watch as Anderson kicks Desrosiers legs from under him and slams his face into the ice:

As scummy as it gets. No one would have blamed that goalie from taking Anderson's head off if he had to. Making it 10 times worse is that it looks like Desrosiers had let his guard down for a second, and that's when Anderson went for the cheap shot to end all cheap shots.

The MMA-style kick was so bad that Anderson's own team suspended him, according to bardown.com. That report also revealed the ugly extent of Desrosiers injuries, which ended his season. Desrosiers apparently suffered a concussion with loss of consciousness and a bad shoulder sprain. We wish him a speedy recovery, and we wouldn't argue if Anderson was banned for hockey from life for this move.

RELATED: This compilation of NHL players using the same cliches is the funniest video you'll see today

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Kick Him Off The Tour, Doug

This is it, this is the biggest scumbag move in hockey history

24 minutes ago
Mookie Magic

Mic'd-up Mookie Betts works on short game, gives up run in Spring Training joyride

2 hours ago
Shanks

Ian Poulter hits (another) shank, lets out loudest FORE right in FORE right history

2 hours ago
Long Live The King

Rory McIlroy channels Arnold Palmer at Bay Hill with everything but the cigarette

3 hours ago
Viral Videos

This James Harden impersonator sneaker-squeaking his way around Target is a barrel of laughs

4 hours ago
News & Tours

The Players Championship now has new theme music to go with its new trophy

5 hours ago
Respect

Mario Hezonja says that the toughest player to guard isn't currently playing in the NBA (Is it...

6 hours ago
Social Media Twists

Everyone's new favorite caddie on Twitter isn't actually on Twitter (yet)

17 hours ago
Tour Life

Luke Donald's wife filmed him leaving the mall—and boy, was he a happy camper

a day ago
Honest Abe

Rory McIlroy uses Abraham Lincoln reference in press conference, remains the best quote in...

March 6, 2019
MLB

The Angels whine that Bryce Harper is recruiting Mike Trout to Philadelphia; Bryce Harper and...

March 6, 2019
There's Hope For Us Yet

Pabst Blue Ribbon whiskey is coming (and with it world peace)

March 6, 2019
Homers

The most insufferable announcer in pro sports was in PEAK form with this game-ending call

March 6, 2019
Viral Videos

Demi Lovato knocks Jay Glazer's tooth out, fulfills the dreams of many NFL players

March 6, 2019
Rock Chalk L Hawk

One of college basketball's greatest streaks finally ended on Tuesday

March 6, 2019
Rom-Com Material

They're making a movie about Genie Bouchard dating that random Twitter guy, "love" puns sure...

March 6, 2019
High Rollers

Have we reached peak Las Vegas with this new $100,000-a-night suite at the Palms?

March 6, 2019
Can't Make It Up

Stories you can't make up: 'School of Rock' guitar kid caught stealing guitars

March 5, 2019
Related
The LoopLA Kings forward Tyler Toffoli slams stick in anger…
The LoopA list of people who would get a better reception t…
The LoopBaseball coach named Zane Gonzalez gets mistaken fo…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection