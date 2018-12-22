Trending
Helter Skelter

This heart-stopping sequence in the Devils-Senators game is everything that's great about hockey

By
3 hours ago

The New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators have each had pretty disappointing starts to the NHL season. Ottawa's was to be expected, as their GM said as much by saying very little during the preseason. The Devils, on the other hand, were poised to get back to the playoffs for a second straight year, something the franchise hasn't done since 2008 and 2009.

RELATED: Devils goalie in danger of going full-calendar year without a regular season win

Instead, New Jersey is dead last in their division, and they welcomed the second-to-last in their divison Senators to the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Friday night. It was a must-win for both teams, a chance to get two huge points against lesser competition, at least according to record. While that sounds like a boring matchup, it provided by far the most electric electric 15-second sequence in the NHL all year.

Early in the second period, with the Devils already leading 3-1, Ottawa was applying a ton of pressure in the New Jersey zone, eventually getting a shot to deflect right in front of a wide open net for Sens winger Brady Tkachuk to tap in. But the Devils sold out for their goaltender Keith Kinkaid, miraculously saving an easy goal, which led to this heart-stopping sequence:

Loading

View on Instagram

That right there is everything that's great about hockey. Bodies everywhere, mass chaos, gloves, sticks flying all over the place. A sure goal for Ottawa, which would have made it a close game at 3-2, instead turns in to an odd-man rush in the other direction. And of course, the Devils finishing it off and sending the crowd into a playoff-atmosphere-like frenzy makes the whole clip. And don't forget about the call by underrated play-by-play man Steve Cangialosi, which was ruined by terrible color man and former Devil Ken Daneyko. If you're ever trying to convert someone into a NHL fan, show them that goal.

RELATED: A few Ottawa Senators blast own team, coaches during Uber ride, then get snitched on by the driver

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Helter Skelter

This heart-stopping sequence in the Devils-Senators game is everything that's great about...

3 hours ago
NBA

Somehow everyone thought Buddy Hield was younger than he actually is

December 21, 2018
Follicle Fails

Penguins fan shaves Mario Lemieux tribute into his chest hair, achieves ultimate hockey guy...

December 21, 2018
Stupid Technology

John Tortorella vs. cell phones continues to be one of the best longstanding rivalries in

December 20, 2018
Get The Money!!

Philly construction worker greets Manny Machado in most Philly way possible

December 20, 2018
This year's Stuff that mattered

11 "things" that help tell the story of the year in golf in 2018

December 20, 2018
Merry Gritsmas

Gritty goes on holiday rampage, takes out multiple Santa Clauses to become true king of...

December 20, 2018
What The Rock is Cooking

A visual history of The Rock's (truly, utterly) ridiculous cheat meals

December 20, 2018
Coach O Is Magic, You Know

Ed Orgeron has turned the age-old press conference into performance art

December 20, 2018
Remakes

This Google ad starring Macaulay Culkin will make you drop everything you're doing to watch...

December 19, 2018
A Festivus For the Rest of Us

The Loop's 2018 Golf Festivus

December 19, 2018
Love The Darts

Darts player makes late submission for cockiest celebration of the year

December 19, 2018
Kobe!

Richard Jefferson told the quintessential Kobe Bryant story during the Lakers-Nets game

December 19, 2018
Highlight Reel

Zion Williamson is now taking on backboards with his head

December 19, 2018
The Grind

Tiger's tank-top, Phil's "worm," and an actual wild goose: The top 10 buzzworthy golf moments...

December 18, 2018
Baseball Bloopers

The (small) role golf played in Mike Piazza killing a 100-year-old soccer club

December 18, 2018
Gambling

The things that had to happen for this 12-team, $50,000 NFL parlay to hit will give you...

December 18, 2018
Wide World of Whiskey

7 things a Kentucky bourbon pilgrimage taught us about the universe

December 18, 2018
Related
The LoopDevils goalie Cory Schneider in danger of going ful…
The LoopBrian Boyle scores 100th career NHL goal, immediate…
The LoopThis wild hockey fight was far more entertaining th…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection