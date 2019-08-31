This German woman who made a 60-footer for $25,000(!) might be the world's best putter

Apparently, it's Putting Contest SZN, folks. Less than three weeks after a New Jersey man made a 50-footer for a $10,000 , a woman from Germany topped him for an even bigger prize.

One putt. Sixty feet. Twenty-five thousand dollars. BANG.

The incredible putt happened on Thursday at The 19th Hole, the nightly party that accompanies the World Amateur Handicap Championship, a 72-hole net stroke-play tournament in Myrtle Beach that ended Friday. Silvia Rosenberger stepped up for her lone attempt and basically buried one from Berlin. Check it out:

Wow. That thing had a nasty snap on it at the end, too. Impressive. Maybe too impressive. . . Should the tournament launch an investigation into her handicap?!

We kid, we kid. Maybe. . . But anyway, congrats to Silvia on the 50Gs. And the Hale Irwin high-five victory lap was a great touch.

According to tournament organizers, Rosenberger had paid $5 to enter that night's putting contest and as the winner, she got one crack at the 60-footer. That's a DECENT ROI, huh? In the seven years hosting the contest, she is the first person to make the final putt. We're guessing it will be a while before someone matches her.

