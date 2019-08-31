Trending
Legends

This German woman who made a 60-footer for $25,000(!) might be the world's best putter

By
2 hours ago

Apparently, it's Putting Contest SZN, folks. Less than three weeks after a New Jersey man made a 50-footer for a $10,000, a woman from Germany topped him for an even bigger prize.

One putt. Sixty feet. Twenty-five thousand dollars. BANG.

RELATED: Is this the world's greatest putting contest?

The incredible putt happened on Thursday at The 19th Hole, the nightly party that accompanies the World Amateur Handicap Championship, a 72-hole net stroke-play tournament in Myrtle Beach that ended Friday. Silvia Rosenberger stepped up for her lone attempt and basically buried one from Berlin. Check it out:

Wow. That thing had a nasty snap on it at the end, too. Impressive. Maybe too impressive. . . Should the tournament launch an investigation into her handicap?!

We kid, we kid. Maybe. . . But anyway, congrats to Silvia on the 50Gs. And the Hale Irwin high-five victory lap was a great touch.

According to tournament organizers, Rosenberger had paid $5 to enter that night's putting contest and as the winner, she got one crack at the 60-footer. That's a DECENT ROI, huh? In the seven years hosting the contest, she is the first person to make the final putt. We're guessing it will be a while before someone matches her.

RELATED: Ryder Cup fan gets plucked from crown, sinks birdie putt

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Legends

This German woman who made a 60-footer for $25,000(!) might be the world's best putter

2 hours ago
Shots Fired

Eddie Pepperell can’t stop, won’t stop roasting Bryson DeChambeau for slow play

21 hours ago
Hard To Watch

Behold the most awkward, cringeworthy high five in high five history, brought to you by the...

a day ago
Gambing

If you bet on Texas A&M on opening night, you might want to retire from gambling now

a day ago
Accessorizing

Morehead State football's "turnover cane" is the FCS version of the "turnover chain"

a day ago
This Is Ground Control to Major Tom

Rory McIlroy tee shot at Omega European Masters interrupted by...paragliders?

August 29, 2019
Gambling

Alabama has already kept an insane streak alive before the first snap of its 2019 season

August 29, 2019
Shaq'tin a fool

Of course Shaq owns a smart car that he barely fits in and drives it around New York City

August 29, 2019
Hidden Gems

The nine best college football cultures you've never heard of

August 29, 2019
Golf Rage

Old video surfaces of tour pro snapping driver over knee, cursing himself out for hitting poor...

August 29, 2019
Where's Shooter?

Green Bay Packers dress up as 'Happy Gilmore' characters but somehow forget Shooter

August 28, 2019
Ball Is Life

The Texans playing basketball with two trash cans in the locker room is the most lit video of...

August 28, 2019
The Biebs

Justin Bieber responds to Indians pitcher Shane Bieber's Players Weekend jersey with hilarious...

August 28, 2019
CFB Twitter

Who would have been college football's Twitter stars of yesteryear?

August 28, 2019
Hit Stick Jr.

Leonard Fournette's son is the reason you shouldn't let your kids play football

August 28, 2019
SHADE ON SHADE

Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich uses The Police’s “Roxanne” to troll a Twitter user

August 28, 2019
SHADE ON SHADE

Serena Williams' husband trolls Maria Sharapova at US Open, proves true love still exists

August 27, 2019
Hall of Names

A new contender for best football name ever has emerged

August 27, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursYou won't believe how one guy advanced to Korn Ferr…
The LoopThis German woman who made a 60-footer for $25,000(…
Golf News & ToursTour vet withdraws from Korn Ferry Finals to evacua…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection