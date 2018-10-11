European Tour4 hours ago

This Eddie Pepperell hole-in-one is almost too impossible to believe

By

Remember when we said Andy Sullivan may have pulled off the shot of the year on the European Tour? Yeah, that lasted all of 10 minutes.

RELATED: Watch the epic celebration by Eddie Pepperell's home crowd when he clinched his first European Tour title

Sullivan's driver-off-the-deck was no doubt impressive, but Eddie Pepperell topped it and then some moments later with a hole-in-one that is almost too impossible to be real. See for yourself:

How?! The ball bounces off the flag stick, away from the hole, lands and bounces back into the cup, defying all logic, physics, etc. Here's a GIF you can watch on repeat forever while simultaneously questioning how this actually happened:

The ace came at the par-3 ninth at Walton Heath Golf Club, and it netted $20,000 for charity. A Sky Sports reporter caught up with Pepperell following the wild shot, and he was in top form as usual:

Pepperell has always been bluntly honest, so we wouldn't be surprised if he really did wish there was a car to win instead, but we guess $20,000 to charity will do (we're also kidding). How has the Englishman followed it up? How about with a birdie and an eagle to vault to the top of the leader board at six under:

That'll do. The European Tour, so hot right now ... the European Tour.

RELATED: Only one fan was cheering for Eddie Pepperell, so Pepperell rewarded him mightily

