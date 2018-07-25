Here in the Northern Hemisphere, it's the dead of summer. The last thing that should be on our minds is a bunch of dudes who say "about" kind of funny zinging around a sheet of ice on lace-up razor blades. Bikini season and whether or not Tiger can make a run at Bellerive? Sure, but not hockey. Anything but hockey.
And yet, here we are, dreaming of cool nights and center ice fights...and it's all Joey Tang's fault. Joey is a designer and, from the looks of things, a pretty damn good one. This week he teamed up with BarDown (think The Loop, only with gravy on their fries) to launch a series of mockey cards that feature today's biggest stars rocking flow and facial hair plucked straight out of Doc Brown's DeLorean, and we are unsurprisingly obsessed. Get a load of these apples, Warhol:
If that isn't enough glorious freakin' eye candy for you, Joey also recently completed a Toronto Raptors retro series, but needless to say, some of those haven't aged so well:
Loading