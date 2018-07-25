Trending
Hockey Stuff

This designer gave modern NHL stars some sweet vintage salad and we can't get enough

By
7 hours ago

Here in the Northern Hemisphere, it's the dead of summer. The last thing that should be on our minds is a bunch of dudes who say "about" kind of funny zinging around a sheet of ice on lace-up razor blades. Bikini season and whether or not Tiger can make a run at Bellerive? Sure, but not hockey. Anything but hockey.

And yet, here we are, dreaming of cool nights and center ice fights...and it's all Joey Tang's fault. Joey is a designer and, from the looks of things, a pretty damn good one. This week he teamed up with BarDown (think The Loop, only with gravy on their fries) to launch a series of mockey cards that feature today's biggest stars rocking flow and facial hair plucked straight out of Doc Brown's DeLorean, and we are unsurprisingly obsessed. Get a load of these apples, Warhol:

Joey Tang
Joey Tang
Joey Tang
Joey Tang
Joey Tang
Joey Tang
Joey Tang
Joey Tang
Joey Tang
Joey Tang

If that isn't enough glorious freakin' eye candy for you, Joey also recently completed a Toronto Raptors retro series, but needless to say, some of those haven't aged so well:

Loading

View on Instagram

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Not Too Shabby

Mario Lemieux's $22-million-dollar, 17-fireplace castle is officially on the market

3 hours ago
Fly As Hell

Antonio Brown arrives to training camp in a helicopter, is better than you and he knows it

3 hours ago
Bike Safety 101

Tour de France serves up friendly reminder not to ride 40 miles on a busted knee cap

5 hours ago
Incredible Follows

The Web.com Tour extended a special invitation to the Club Pro Guy for its Kansas City event,...

6 hours ago
Well Played

The Lansing Lugnuts' "Backyard Baseball" night is the promo idea to end all promo ideas

6 hours ago
Whoops

Just a heads up that the Internet got it wrong about a supposed ninja shortage

7 hours ago
Hockey Stuff

This designer gave modern NHL stars some sweet vintage salad and we can't get enough

7 hours ago
NBA

Dwight Howard's "joke" sums up why Dwight Howard is the worst

8 hours ago
Home Field Advantage

Fire alarm spoils another potential no-hitter for the St. Louis Cardinals

8 hours ago
R.I.P

Manchester United defender accidentally Randy Johnsons bird into oblivion

July 24, 2018
The Grind

British Open re-enactments, Tiger Woods’ major tease, and the shortest retirement in golf...

July 24, 2018
He's Got A Point

Man arrested for working out at Planet Fitness naked has the perfect excuse for cops

July 24, 2018
Philly Phatherhood

Dad-of-the-year bare-hands Phillies homer while holding baby

July 24, 2018
News & Tours

Shubhankar Sharma hasn't met Tiger Woods yet because...he's too nervous

July 24, 2018
Open Championship

This promo for the 2019 Open Championship will have you on the first flight to Northern...

July 23, 2018
Heated Rivalries

LSU bride creatively ruins Alabama groom's cake, further proving that SEC fans are the best

July 23, 2018
Say Cheese

Cleveland DMV uses picture of LeBron James to keep people from smiling in their driver's...

July 23, 2018
Twitter Mob

The Cubs fan who took a foul ball from a kid is actually not a monster in an M. Night twist

July 23, 2018
Related
The LoopThe 2018 Minnesota State High School All-Hockey Hai…
The LoopBryce Harper is a two-hair-dryers, one-time kind of…
The LoopThis Canadian senator's tirade about the Americaniz…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection