Tiger Watch

This compilation of Tiger Woods flushing 56 shots on the range in 26 seconds is pure golf porn

By
31 minutes ago

Tiger Woods makes his official 2020 PGA Tour debut on Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open, but not before a video of him hitting golf balls on the Torrey Pines range made its way around Golf Twitter on Wednesday.

RELATED: Watch Tiger put on a TRAJ clinic in Japan

In the 26-second compilation, Woods is seen—and heard—hitting 56 shots. Sorry, make that absolutely FLUSHING 56 shots. Here, we'll give you a few minutes to check it out because you're going to want to watch this PURE SESH more than once:

Absolutely mesmerizing. Well done, PGA Tour. Who would have thought a video of someone practicing would get so much attention? Then again, they could film Tiger going through the buffet line at player dining and it would go viral.

Here were some of the best reactions to the video:

RELATED: This Tiger Woods stinger with Protracer is also pure golf porn

Good stuff. Is it too late for the Academy to add to its list of best short film nominations?

RELATED: 101 things that happened to Tiger Woods in 2019

