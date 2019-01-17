Trending
Rallying The Troops

This Andrew Luck pump-up speech on the sideline is about as Andrew Luck as it gets

By
2 hours ago

Last week, this clip of Golden Tate making an in-play adjustment in the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff win over the Chicago Bears had us waxing poetic about NFL players being "mic'd up." For the diehard NFL fan, these shows like "Inside the NFL" on Showtime or "Sound FX" on NFL Network really are the best, especially when you get a closer look at your team. Just imagine how New Orleans Saints fans feel after watching this clip from FS1's "Turning Point" that made the Twitter rounds on Thursday:

That particular clip didn't even feature any on-field sound bites (the full, must-watch clip does here), but it's still pure football porn for any Saints fan. If there is a downside to these behind-the-scenes clips though, it's that they don't always capture your team's finest moments. Take, for example, this video of Andrew Luck on the sideline during the Colts loss to Kansas City last weekend. With his team trailing 24-7, Luck attempted to rally the troops in the most Andrew Luck way possible:

"Alright guys, let's get out there and give it our best shot! Come on team!"

Shockingly, the Colts did not come back after this rah-rah address. I could watch that "Alright guys!" all day and not stop laughing. Long live Andrew Luck.

RELATED: Chiefs vs. Patriots on Sunday is going to be like the surface of Hoth

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Rallying The Troops

This Andrew Luck pump-up speech on the sideline is about as Andrew Luck as it gets

2 hours ago
Off the Grid

The 14 weirdest, wildest lies in golf history

3 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers

John Smoltz can make things levitate on the golf course (Kidding! This is his actual, legal...

8 hours ago
RIP Ersan

Ersan Ilyasova might have to call it a career after getting viciously posterized by some guy...

9 hours ago
Legends

The Ho-sung Choi experience is getting even crazier to watch—Not that we're complaining

9 hours ago
It's Over

Steph Curry is back, the Warriors are back. Let's just fast forward to the Finals and get it...

9 hours ago
NSFW?

Lee Westwood hilariously described his "first time" dropping from knee height

January 16, 2019
Snack Attack

The Hunger Harness is the perfect way to carry your Super Bowl food baby

January 16, 2019
School's Out Forever

The Columbus Blue Jackets' reaction to having practice cancelled will make you feel like a kid...

January 16, 2019
Hot Stove Name News

Melvin Upton changing his name back to B.J. Upton makes perfect sense (not that it matters)

January 16, 2019
Get Real

The New England Patriots attempting to play the "underdog" card should be illegal

January 16, 2019
Hazards

European Tour pro successfully escapes a garbage dump(?!) on way to shooting course record

January 16, 2019
They Call Him The Brees

Drew Brees celebrates 40th birthday in the club like a 40-year-old man in the club

January 16, 2019
Pure Trash

If these leaked NBA All-Star Game jerseys are real, Nike needs to go back to the drawing board...

January 15, 2019
Frostbite Bowl

Chiefs vs. Patriots on Sunday is going to be like the surface of Hoth

January 15, 2019
Occupational Hazards

The government shutdown is really putting a cramp in Donald Trump's golf game

January 15, 2019
The Grind

An ugly caddie rumor, a clean PGA Tour rookie, Ho-sung's big break, and LOCKS* for all four...

January 15, 2019
Twitter Campaigns

Aaron Rodgers wants to play with Ho-sung Choi in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Join the club,...

January 15, 2019
Related
The LoopThe New England Patriots attempting to play the "un…
The LoopGolden Tate didn't even hear Nick Foles' audible on…
The LoopThis mic'd moment from the Michigan-Ohio State game…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection