This Andrew Luck pump-up speech on the sideline is about as Andrew Luck as it gets

Last week, this clip of Golden Tate making an in-play adjustment in the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff win over the Chicago Bears had us waxing poetic about NFL players being "mic'd up." For the diehard NFL fan, these shows like "Inside the NFL" on Showtime or "Sound FX" on NFL Network really are the best, especially when you get a closer look at your team. Just imagine how New Orleans Saints fans feel after watching this clip from FS1's "Turning Point" that made the Twitter rounds on Thursday:

That particular clip didn't even feature any on-field sound bites (the full, must-watch clip does here ), but it's still pure football porn for any Saints fan. If there is a downside to these behind-the-scenes clips though, it's that they don't always capture your team's finest moments. Take, for example, this video of Andrew Luck on the sideline during the Colts loss to Kansas City last weekend. With his team trailing 24-7, Luck attempted to rally the troops in the most Andrew Luck way possible:

"Alright guys, let's get out there and give it our best shot! Come on team!"

Shockingly, the Colts did not come back after this rah-rah address. I could watch that "Alright guys!" all day and not stop laughing. Long live Andrew Luck.

