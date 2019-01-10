Trending
Golden Tate didn't even hear Nick Foles' audible on the Eagles' game-winning play against the Bears

As a self-diagnosed football nerd, there is nothing I find more entertaining than when the NFL releases its "mic'd" up content from a week of games. The NFL Network has a show dedicated to it called "Sound FX" that plays every Wednesday with the best sounds from each game, and it is appointment television. A few weeks back, one of the best clips of the year came from the Oakland Raiders vs. Denver Broncos game, when Jon Gruden proved once again why he may be the GOAT of being "mic'd up."

On Thursday, the NFL tweeted out a clip from the show "Turning Point," which is similar to "Sound FX" in that you get to hear mic'd up players and coaches on the field and the sideline, but different in that it usually focuses on one swing play from a certain game, hence "turning point." This week, one of the featured games was obviously the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears Wild Card matchup at Soldier Field, and the turning point the show focused on was Golden Tate's game-winning touchdown. Shocking, I know.

The actual shocking part, was how that play unfolded, something you get to see in the clip. As a Giants fan, it pains me to praise anything involving the Eagles, but this moment was simply too good not to share. The entire eight-minute clip is full of gems and worth your time, but the part about Tate making a snap decision in the middle of the play comes in at the five-minute mark. Essentially, quarterback Nick Foles adjusted the play at the line, directing Tate to sprint to the right pylon so Foles could hit him as he rolled away from the pressure. Tate never heard it, but looked back at Foles after the ball was snapped and acted quickly:

"That route was nasty," said Carson Wentz, Philly's injured starting quarterback. To which Tate replied "Bro, I didn't even see him alert it." Tate basically admits he had no idea what to do pre-snap, which is understandable given the raucous environment in Chicago. So when another teammate asked what made him run to the flat, Tate said that he "looked back and saw him [Foles] rolling."

Just a wild back story of what could become another legendary play in Eagles history (I'm trying not to puke typing that). It could have been disastrous had Tate not looked back and just did whatever he was going to do, which would have left Foles hanging out to dry as Chicago defensive end Leonard Floyd came rushing at him. But a quick glimpse over the shoulder from Tate signaled to him that he had to get in the flat and Foles threw a perfect ball. Can you say ... HOT ROUTE, RED 7, RED 7!!

