The Waste Management Phoenix Open is adding even more suites, and they're really, really expensive

If you build it, they will come. The famed "Field of Dreams" line may as well be the mantra of the Waste Management Phoenix Open .

Although, the popular PGA Tour stop stopped officially announcing attendance numbers this past year, the tournament continues to figure out new ways to pack people in. And 2020 is going to be no different.

TPC Scottsdale is already turned into a city each year, but more spectator structures and amenities are being built and enlarged as we speak. The changes include the doubling in size (from 18,000 square feet to 36,000 square feet) of a main general viewing area of holes 12, 13 and 6, and 60 new hospitality suites are being erected on No. 18. But the biggest addition is the Kiva Club, a multi-level destination between the 10th and 17th holes.

“The 17th hole has really grown over the last few years, but the majority of that growth was corporate hospitality,” tournament director Tim Woods said in a release . “It’s such a great hole, we wanted to create a venue for the public to be able to experience it in style and comfort as well.”

But while the public will have more areas to view the action, the new corporate areas are going to cost you. A LOT. According to Phoenix Business Journal, these new corporate suites on No. 18 start at $46,000. The loge additions on No. 16? They start at a cool $155,000. Talk about a generous Christmas stocking stuffer.

The 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open reported attendance records both for one day (216,818) and entire week (719,179). Next year's tournament is scheduled for Jan. 30-Feb. 2.

