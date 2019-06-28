The song of the summer is this remix of Eminem's "Lose Yourself" using only MLB player names

That headline probably seems like a bad madlib right now and for that we apologize. But that's only because you haven't heard the latest joint from Twitter's hottest new MC, @DonZemmer, who just dropped a fire remix of Eminem's classic pump-up track "Lose Yourself" that replaces all of the original lyrics with the names of ex-MLB players. Buckle up, kids. This thing SLAPS.

Damnnnnn. Someone tell Lil Nas X to take that horse down to Old Town Road and put it out of its misery, because we just found a new song of the summer. Just wait until that beat drops at Terry Steinbach if you don't believe us. If you don't have "Oh Hare Rose Graff Fittery" kicking around in your head until the kids head back to school, stick to your Mozart and leave real music to the rest of us.

Although "Lose Yourself" is unquestionably Don Zemmer's breakthrough hit, he isn't a total unknown, cutting his teeth on underground favorites like "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" and a stirring rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" with a guest appearance by Jose Canseco.

How do like them apples, Lonely Island ?