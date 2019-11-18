Trending
Big Man On Campus

The PHOTOGRAPHER from the Georgia-Auburn game is our college football star of the week

By
4 hours ago

Late in the first half of Saturday's Georgia-Auburn game, Georgia running back Brian Herrien caught a pass in the left flat from quarterback Jake Fromm, immediately turned up field and was pushed out of bounds at the five-yard line. Herrien had so much momentum that he barreled into a young woman who was holding a camera on the sideline. He did his best to jump out of the way at the last second, as did the young woman, but it was too late for both.

RELATED: Georgia fan acts as human alarm clock for Auburn neighbor at 8 am on Sunday morning

As I watched, I immediately noticed that she was lying motionless on the ground. I promptly rewound the tape, filmed what happened off my phone and tweeted out the video, not knowing it would take off the way it did:

I wasn't the only one to tweet the video, but I was definitely one of the first. In an attempt to get it up quickly I just said the first thing that came to my mind. "Camera girl knocked unconscious at..." You'd think that people would be most concerned that she was knocked unconscious, but alas, this is Twitter. Within minutes a there was a full blown war in the replies over me calling her a "camera girl," rather than a photographer. Never mind the fact that at no point did I say she wasn't a photographer, and never mind the fact that I did not mean to disparage her profession by calling her a camera girl. I, like normal people, was a tad more concerned WITH HER BEING UNCONSCIOUS.

Today, I'm happy to report that Chamberlain Smith, the photographer/University of Georgia intern/camera girl/camera person/human being, was released from the hospital with a concussion and some minor bruises. Smith tweeted a statement on Sunday:

What a champ. Smith was absolutely run over by a Division I football player, carried off on a stretcher and is already ready to get back on the sidelines. For that, Smith is our college football star of the week. We wish her a speedy recovery and a long and fruitful PHOTOGRAPHY career. Actually, according to her Twitter bio, she'd prefer visual storyteller:

Keep killing it Chamberlain. Awesome name, by the way.

Honorable Mentions

Kirby Smart

Speaking of Georgia, how 'bout them Dawgs? Or, as head coach Kirby Smart put it after UGA's 21-14 win over Auburn, how 'bout them EFFIN DAWGS!!

If it weren't for Coach O, Kirby would be the best character roaming the sidelines in the SEC. Here he was immediately after the game-winning play celebrating a little too hard with the boys:

That didn't stop the party from rolling on in the locker room:

This man needs a national title (besides the three he won with Alabama).

Trevor Lawrence girl

Trevor Lawrence girl (her real name is Bella Martina), is the teenager who has gone viral on the TikTok app for, yep, you guessed it, looking exactly like Trevor Lawrence. If you've not seen the original video, please watch below:

The video became so huge that Clemson had Lawrence watch it and film his reaction, which was also great:

On Saturday, Trevor Lawrence and Trevor Lawrence girl met, and the resulting photos were glorious:

Loading

View on Instagram

The internet is wild, man.

Pat McAfee

Something tells me ESPN has found their replacement for Lee Corso on "College GameDay," when Corso eventually hangs up the helmet, that is. Hopefully that day is still very far away.

Lavert Hill

If not for our girl Chamberlain Smith, I think Lavert Hill would have easily been our CFB star of the week:

Hill could have absolutely returned this thing another 10 yards, maybe even to the house. But flexing on little brother, who you're already dominating, is way, way better then extending the lead to 30 points. This game was already well in hand. Hill knew it, Sparty knew it, everybody watching knew it. All-time emasculation job by Hill.

RELATED: How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Sunday was a rough day to be named Nelson Agholor

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Let them Fight

'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' might be the greatest competitive event of all time

24 minutes ago
CFL Guys

Ultimate Canadian Football Guy has worn shorts for 18 straight years after bet that Winnipeg...

2 hours ago
Big Man On Campus

The PHOTOGRAPHER from the Georgia-Auburn game is our college football star of the week

4 hours ago
Christmas Hell

A man's guide to surviving Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" marathon

5 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

The Houston Astros are giving the Patriots a real challenge for Most Loathsome Franchise

5 hours ago
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Sunday was a rough day to be named Nelson Agholor

7 hours ago
Tour Life

PGA Tour pros have emotional meeting with. . . some guy they met through a video game

November 15, 2019
The Hell's Going On Out There

Grown man begins to cry on the phone over Myles Garrett situation on the "Boomer & Gio" show

November 15, 2019
Man vs. Beast

Mongooses take a liking to a golf ball at Nedbank Golf Challenge

November 14, 2019
What a Shame

You really hate to see Notre Dame's 273-game home sellout streak come to an end this weekend

November 14, 2019
Rivalries

Matt Damon told an all-time great story about Phil Jackson cursing him and Mark Wahlberg out...

November 14, 2019
Tough Crowd

Watch the Lakers bench literally laugh at their own teammate after his layup got stuck against...

November 14, 2019
Family Matters

Austin Rivers helps get Doc Rivers ejected, is world's most ruthless son

November 14, 2019
Anatomy Of...

An anatomy of Jim Harbaugh's cursed holiday catalog cover

November 13, 2019
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Dawgs...

November 13, 2019
Innovation

Offensive lineman does cartwheel mid-play in most deliciously MACtion moment of the year

November 13, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: All rise for Coach O

November 13, 2019
Cheattown, USA

Has a more Boston thing ever happened than the lights going off at the Bruins game as the team...

November 13, 2019
Related
The Loop'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' might be the g…
The LoopUltimate Canadian Football Guy has worn shorts for …
Golf News & ToursBrendon Todd and the art of the painful comeback - …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved