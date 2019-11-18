How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Sunday was a rough day to be named Nelson Agholor

Trending
Philadelphia Eagles fans are an absolutely relentless bunch. Passionate as hell, but relentless. Make the game-winning play and they'll be constructing your statue right next to Rocky's within seconds. Screw up the game and they'll call for your head. This has been the story of wide receiver Nelson Agholor's NFL career.

Agholor, who was selected with the 20th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, was expected to blossom into one of the top young receivers in football. When the Eagles took Carson Wentz No. 2 overall the very next year, Philly had their next great QB-WR tandem just like that.

But Agholor has been plagued by drops his entire career, so much so that the main reason many know his name is because of a viral video of a Philly fan calling him out on the local news. Way back in Week 3 of this season, following the Eagles' 27-24 home loss to Detroit, a man who had just saved people from a burning building was captured on camera saying that babies were being thrown out the window at the burning house, and "we was catching them, unlike Agholor." The video has since garnered over 13 million views.

From the second that video took off, you knew it had potential to be driven into the ground the rest of the season. Every time Agholor dropped the ball, someone was going to tweet it. On Sunday, in a 17-10 loss to the New England Patriots at home, Agholor dropped many a ball, none bigger than a potential game-tying touchdown in the back of the end zone with under a minute to go. Wentz, who was facing a ton of pressure, lofted it up to the back of the end zone, allowing Agholor to get under it. His attempt to catch it was an ugly one:

It's hard, at least for me, to sit on my couch and tell the professional football player he should have simply tried to catch it over his shoulder. Or that he, the NFL wide receiver, has no idea how to track a football. Again, it's hard for me, who ate five slices of pizza on Sunday night. But it was pretty easy for the angry Philly faithful, who took to Twitter after their team fell to .500 to vent. Most of their ire was directed at Agholor. Not surprisingly, "unlike Agholor" guy made a few appearances.

