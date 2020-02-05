The move to toe-hang mallet putters

What if you could putt with a mallet that behaves like a blade? Enter toe-hang mallet putters. If you’re not familiar with toe hang, put the shaft of a putter in the palm of your hand with the face turned skyward. If the toe of the head drops down, that’s toe hang.

RELATED: Hot List: Mallet Putters

Toe hang matches up nicely for strokes with an arc, and face-balanced, where the face of the putter stays skyward, is for straight-back and straight-through strokes. That’s led blade users with an arcing stroke, including Tiger Woods, who briefly tried a TaylorMade Ardmore 3 toe-hang mallet in 2018, to give them a try.

If you’re a blade user and your game on the greens isn’t what you want it to be, it’s an option to consider.

RELATED: Hot List Blade Putters

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS