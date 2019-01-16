Trending
Snack Attack

The Hunger Harness is the perfect way to carry your Super Bowl food baby

By
3 hours ago

We're just over two weeks away from the Super Bowl, and the viral circus is starting to unpack the trucks. Pretty soon we'll have Puppy Bowl lineups and teaser trailers for Pepsi commercials, but until the madness truly begins, we'll just have to content ourselves with this: The Reynolds Wrap Hunger Harness 1.0. May God have mercy on our souls (and digestive tracts).

STEVENKARLMETZER2017,STEVEN KARL METZER PHOTOGRAPHY

If your brain is struggling to catch up with your eyes, the Hunger Harness is pretty much exactly what it looks like—an insulated baby carrier for people whose babies are buffalo wings. Featuring a central thermal pouch for keeping the queso caliente, a drink holder for keeping Corona frío, a dip holster, and adjustable straps, the Hunger Harness is perfect for grazers, hoverers, and snackers with overactive bladders. It's also great for entertaining, boasting a fold-out tray so all your bros can eat off you while watching the Big Game:

The Hunger Harness is available in one color—Terminator chrome—and is actually, really on sale for $4.99, which honestly seems like the right price for something that will almost certainly land you in the ER with third-degree fondue burns. Grab yours here and prepare to become the life of your one-man Super Bowl party.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
NSFW?

Lee Westwood hilariously described his "first time" dropping from knee height

2 hours ago
Snack Attack

The Hunger Harness is the perfect way to carry your Super Bowl food baby

3 hours ago
School's Out Forever

The Columbus Blue Jackets' reaction to having practice cancelled will make you feel like a kid...

5 hours ago
Hot Stove Name News

Melvin Upton changing his name back to B.J. Upton makes perfect sense (not that it matters)

6 hours ago
Get Real

The New England Patriots attempting to play the "underdog" card should be illegal

7 hours ago
Hazards

European Tour pro successfully escapes a garbage dump(?!) on way to shooting course record

7 hours ago
They Call Him The Brees

Drew Brees celebrates 40th birthday in the club like a 40-year-old man in the club

8 hours ago
Pure Trash

If these leaked NBA All-Star Game jerseys are real, Nike needs to go back to the drawing board...

January 15, 2019
Frostbite Bowl

Chiefs vs. Patriots on Sunday is going to be like the surface of Hoth

January 15, 2019
Occupational Hazards

The government shutdown is really putting a cramp in Donald Trump's golf game

January 15, 2019
The Grind

An ugly caddie rumor, a clean PGA Tour rookie, Ho-sung's big break, and LOCKS* for all four...

January 15, 2019
Twitter Campaigns

Aaron Rodgers wants to play with Ho-sung Choi in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Join the club,...

January 15, 2019
Hope You Like The Couch

Given the ol' three-wood-or-wife ultimatum, Henrik Stenson picks the three wood

January 15, 2019
Big Man's Gotta Eat

Steven Adams is the perfect new spokesperson for the Oklahoma Beef Council

January 14, 2019
Making Moves

South Carolina's new $50-million, arcade-equipped football megaplex is gonna blow up the SEC

January 14, 2019
On Brand

Matt Kuchar does the most Matt Kuchar thing ever by butchering Jay-Z lyrics

January 14, 2019
Monday Superlatives

The NFL needs the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl

January 14, 2019
Kids doing kids things

The saga of Harvey Leishman’s loose tooth has a happy ending

January 13, 2019
Related
The LoopGeorgia high school football coach rewards players …
The LoopGuy infiltrates Pittsburgh Steelers practice dresse…
The LoopWorld's greatest soccer fan watches game from rente…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection