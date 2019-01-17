The Ho-sung Choi experience is getting even crazier to watch—Not that we're complaining

I didn't think it was possible, but the Ho-sung Choi experience seems to be getting even crazier to watch. Playing in this week's Singapore Open that's co-sanctioned by the Asian and Japan Golf Tours, Choi's appearance on Golf Channel had Golf Twitter plucking clips of the 45-year-old Korean golfer turned viral sensation. And they didn't disappoint.

THE GRIND: An ugly caddie rumor, a clean PGA Tour rookie, & Ho-sung Choi's big break

Here's a Ho-sung sampling from his opening 69 that has him tied with Sergio Garcia among others for 22nd place. First, on a tee shot, which somehow, playing partner Matthew Fitzpatrick doesn't even look at:

Probably smart. You don't want to be blinded by Ho-sung's star right now. Then on an approach shot:

Then whatever the heck this pre-shot routine is, leading to another wild reaction to a flushed tee shot:

This guy is a joy to watch. And good news, golf fans, he's coming to the PGA Tour soon! At least, for one event.

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers wants to play with Ho-sung Choi at Pebble Beach

Choi recently accepted a sponsor exemption into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Feb. 7-10. While we can't wait to see him tee it up at Pebble, he might want to be a bit more careful on some of those seaside cliffs.

And in the meantime, enter our Ho-sung Choi Challenge by recording your best imitation of his wacky swing:

Loading View on Instagram

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP