The highlight of the final NFL Sunday of the season was Kevin Harlan calling two games at once

It was a wacky final weekend in the NFL. Derrick Henry rumbled for over 200 ON THE GROUND, the Cowboys put up 47 and still missed the playoffs, and the refs squeezed in one more decisive blown call at the buzzer. But perhaps most surprisingly, the Miami Dolphins took down the New England Patriots with a little dash of Fitzmagic, opening the door for the Kansas City Chiefs to claim the AFC's two-seed and a much-needed week off. According to Action Network, the Fins, who closed as a -17.5 dog, covered the largest spread in NFL history, handing New England their worst loss as a favorite . . . ever. But while the dramatically improved Dolphins deserve plaudits, so does one Kevin Harlan, who turned in the highlight of the weekend, calling the end of both Chiefs-Chargers (his game) and Dolphins-Patriots at the same damn time on Sunday afternoon. Someone get this man his Christmas bonus.

RELATED: Phil "The Thrill" Rivers delivers soundbite of the NFL season

Sure, Scott Hanson does this times eight on RedZone every weekend, but A. The man has had epic poems written to his greatness and B. Kev is a national treasure—a classic football voice up there alongside the likes of Keith Jackson, John Madden, and Greg Gumble that we will only properly miss once its gone. If this is Kevin Harlan's time to shine, it's safe to say he earned it. And hey, on the bright side, at least it wasn't Dan Fouts. That guy is THE WORST.

But let's not let Fouts drag us down here. Aiding Harlan's histrionics was the roar that went up around Arrowhead perfectly in tandem his call. Talk about Goosebumps City, Missouri. We guess it's true what they say: Everyone loves to see the Patriots lose. Even Andy Reid . . .

