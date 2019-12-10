Trending
Sound Up

Phil "The Thrill" Rivers delivers soundbite of the NF season

By
an hour ago
NFL: DEC 08 Chargers at Jaguars
Icon Sportswire

The NFL is an absolute content factory, churning out news, notes, and viral tidbits like a Ford plant in pre-union Detroit. From Wednesday P.M. to Tuesday A.M., the NFL dominates the American sports news landscape, rolling off the assembly line with one shiny new story after the next. Even by these obscenely high standards, however, this week was special. After the dust settled on Sunday evening, there were game-deciding missed calls to rewind, an Eli Manning wake to attend, more Patriots cheating allegations to sift through, and even the most brutal kicker firing in the history of brutal kicker firings to unpack. It was a banner week for post-football football content, but the NFL, with its penchant for drama, chose to save the best for last: Footage of a mic'd Philip Rivers celebrating a 90-yard touchdown pass as only the weirdest dude in the NFL can. Ladies and gentleman, SOUND UP.

RELATED: Philip Rivers installing a film room in his SUV to beat the Los Angeles traffic is a genius move

Iconic. That this, in a year when an embattled Jet quarterback admitted to seeing paranormal phenomena into a hot mic on Monday Night Football, stands as the best mic'd-up moment we've heard in eons, is a testament to its majesty. After getting shoved to turf by the Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue, Rivers springs to his feet and screams, voice cracking like a middle school boy every time his crush steps foot in the same timezone, "NINETY-YARD TOUCHDOWNNNNN" straight in Ngakoue's ear . . . twice.

At this point the referee sees the writing on the wall and sends Rivers scampering down the field to his teammates with a casual "Get the f—k out of here." Eventually 91 catches up to 17, and reminds him to "stay humble." But this is Philip Rivers we're talking about. It's way too late for that.

"I can be excited!" Rivers declares.

"Yeah, but don't that by my ear," Ngakoue replies.

"I will do it by your ear [growled], I will do it by your ear!" repeats Rivers. "That's what I do, that's what I do!"

And so unfolds the greatest piece of theater in the NFL so far this season. Once again, the wily veteran gets the best of the kid—the passer, as foretold in prophecy, vanquishes the pass rusher. Rivers won't exactly score any brownie points with those who already believe him to be a glorified compiler sans a clutch gene at best and solely responsible for Southern California's rampant overpopulation problem at worst, but you can't argue with the fact that it's pure entertainment, and for what does the NFL exist if not to entertain?

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Sound Up

Phil "The Thrill" Rivers delivers soundbite of the NF season

an hour ago
The Grind

Patrick Reed gets ripped for rules controversy, Presidents Cup couples get fancy, and Rickie a...

3 hours ago
Droppin' Bombs

Nemanja Bjelica drops game-winning tre and interview f-bomb to cap eventful evening

3 hours ago
Bum Raps

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher cut after spending morning with sick kids

a day ago
Monday Superlatives

The Milwaukee Bucks will either be legends or tragic figures in 2020, with no in between

a day ago
Lane Train

Lane Kiffin recalls getting fired from USC on the tarmac with perfect self-own during press...

a day ago
Everybody Settle Down

The entire Staples Center landed on the naughty list on Sunday night

December 9, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: The final four

December 9, 2019
Big Man On Campus

Man has Lane Kiffin hold his baby, tells him 'getchu a burner phone,' is our college football...

December 9, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Jameis Winston is the worst best quarterback in the NFL

December 9, 2019
Like Father...

Of course you want to watch Little John Daly walk in a birdie putt from DEEP at the PNC...

December 8, 2019
Eye Candy

Once again, the Army-Navy game will be the most beautiful college football game of the year

December 6, 2019
Tiger Watch

Tiger Woods rolls up to Friday tee time in a golf cart, still manages to look cool

December 6, 2019
Hot Stove SZN

Rays ace Blake Snell reacts to Tommy Pham trade during a live stream in the most real and way...

December 6, 2019
You Can Be My Hero, Baby

Kyle Larson's wife shotguns Busch tallboy at NASCAR Awards, becomes instant legend

December 6, 2019
The Most Excruciating Time of the Year

Ranking the sickest, sappiest, all-around worst holiday commercials of 2019

December 5, 2019
Tebow Time

Tim Tebow on his golf game (or lack thereof), the key to a Georgia win over LSU and why he and...

December 5, 2019
Gift Guide

Your nativity scene has nothing on this Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph holiday display

December 5, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursPresidents Cup 2019: Justin Thomas doesn't care who…
The LoopPhilip Rivers delivers soundbite of the NFL season …
Golf CoursesThe 13 best golf courses built this decade - Golf D…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved