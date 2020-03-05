The George Costanza bobblehead the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are giving away on Seinfeld Night belongs in the Louvre

[Gravelly movie trailer guy voice] From the minds that brought you smash hits like Florida Man Night and Halfway to Pumpkin Spice Night, comes the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's latest summer promotion blockbuster: The George Costanza "Jerk Store" bobblehead, coming soon to a theater near you the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

Our eyes are feasting on that beauty like Costanza on free shrimp cocktail. A reference to the season 8 episode "The Comeback", the bobblehead depicts Costanza devouring savory sea creatures during a brainstorming meeting for, you guessed it, Yankees minor-league promotions. His crustacean-crushing warpath prompted a co-worker to opine, "Hey George, the ocean called. They're running out of shrimp." The rest—including Costanza's long-gestating retort, "The jerk store called, they're running out of you"—is history.

History that the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will immortalize via bobblehead on June 13th as part of their seafaring spin on Seinfeld Night. The Constanza totem isn't the only offering from the Jumbo Shrimp's marketing crack squad, however. Also on tap this season is fanny-pack night, including this little gem ; a Monopoly night where you're free to barter with fellow fans for game pieces (first to get Monopoly wins a secret prize!); and Appetite for Crustacean Night—a shrimp-themed tribute to Guns n' Roses including this incredible t-shirt design:

See you in Jacksonville, folks.