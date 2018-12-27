Trending
In a Galaxy Not So Far Away

The force is with this new footage of Disney's nearly completed 'Star Wars' theme park

3 hours ago

If you're already thinking about where and when you're taking your vacation in 2019, welcome to the party, pal. It's never too early start daydreaming about how you're blowing off work next year, and beloved cartoon-maker turned all-consuming corporate monolith, Disney, knows this better than anyone, quietly releasing new footage of its hotly anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park on Christmas day. Buckle up, nerds. Your excitement is about to make the jump to light speed.

Admittedly, this is still a little bit more sizzle than steak at this point, but the announcement of the park's two marquee attractions—"Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run" and "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance"—is more than worth the, er, ride. The former will allow guests to join the iconic ship's crew as either pilot, gunner, or ship engineer as it attempts to make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs, while the latter is being called "the most epic attraction we've ever built" by Disney suits, putting guests in the boots of Resistance recruits as they blah, blah, blah, just trust us, it's gonna be crazy.

Meanwhile, if you're just hunting for shots of what the 14-acre recreation of Batuu will look like, we pulled a few of those below for your (and your saliva glands') convenience:

Wondering when to book those flights? Galaxy's Edge is set to open at Disneyland in Anaheim, California this summer and later in the fall at Walt Disney World in Orlando. Until then, you're going to have suffer through a couple more months of cold, hard, Star Wars-less reality. Stay strong, young padawan. The force is with you...probably, maybe.

h/t Thrillist

