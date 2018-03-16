Trending
While We're Young

The final minute of the Marshall-Wichita State game took nearly 20 minutes. Yes, really

By
3 hours ago
Marshall v Wichita State
Donald Miralle

If day one of the NCAA Tournament already turned you into "my bracket's BUSTED" Guy, then day two has treated you very well, because everybody's bracket is going up in flames. The second-biggest upset next to Buffalo's beatdown of Arizona came on Friday afternoon, when 13-seed Marshall defeated 4-seed Wichita State 81-75 for the first tournament win in school history. Unfortunately, the exciting, up-tempo affair was marred by the officiating crew's incompetence in the final minute.

After a Thundering Herd bucket that made the score 78-72 with 2:01 to go, Marshall got the ball back and grabbed an offensive rebound, forcing Wichita State to foul with 54 seconds to go. Marshall missed the first free throw, and Shockers guard/12th-year senior/possible 41-year-old Conner Frankamp buried a deep three to cut the lead to 78-75 with 45 seconds to play. Rather than dribble out some clock, Marshall came barreling down the court and appeared to turn the ball over, but without a clear look, the refs went to the monitors. What happened after that made the pace of play on Thursday of a U.S. Open look like the Indy 500. There were replays, discussions, more replays, more discussions. It was like the zebras were dissecting the damn Zapruder film. How bad was it? The final minute of the game almost took TWENTY minutes:

Burke clarified in a later Tweet that he's only been keeping track of this stat since 2012, and there's likely been some equally egregious final minutes in history, but this is still terrible. We overkill of replay across all pro sports, and it's becoming just as bad in college. It cannot take as long as its taking to make these calls. As a general rule, if a casual fan at home can tell what the call is on the first replay, it should not even take another second to make the correct call. But don't tell that to the broadcasters of these games, who will make sure you know that the officials are just trying "TO MAKE THE RIGHT CALL."

Since no one in their right mind would post video of this fiasco, all we have are some great reactions from fans, analysts and former players on Twitter that sum up the chaos that was this game's ending. By the way, Marshall eventually got possession back and sealed the deal. A call that everyone thought was wrong:

Absolutely brutal. But at least Marshall coach Dan D'Antoni, brother of Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni, is moving on to the next round, and hopefully bringing another awesome suit-shirt combo with him for his next game:

RELATED: Coach goes peak "old man yelling at sky" by blaming March Madness loss on Millennials

MORE FROM THE LOOP
While We're Young

The final minute of the Marshall-Wichita State game took nearly 20 minutes. Yes, really

3 hours ago
March Madness

Coach goes peak "old man yelling at sky" by blaming March Madness loss on Millennials

8 hours ago
Crazy Streaks

An absolutely ridiculous streak ended for Kentucky in their first-round win over Davidson

9 hours ago
NBA

LeBron James dunked Jusuf Nurkic back to the Stone Age

10 hours ago
Dunder Mifflin Canada

The Raptors and 'The Office' collide in this hilarious reddit parody

11 hours ago
Changing Times

Spring training jacks up the prices, mostly because it can

March 15, 2018
Tiger Madness

Add UNC coach Roy Williams to the list of people with Tiger Woods Fever

March 15, 2018
March Madness

Michigan State basketball's PB&J game is strong

March 15, 2018
It Ain't Over Until...

13 out-of-nowhere comeback moments that shocked sports

March 15, 2018
It's Raining...Gold?

Russian plane spills $368 million in gold and jewels all over Siberia

March 15, 2018
St. Paddy's Day

An essential pairing of Irish whiskey and Irish golf courses

March 15, 2018
Twitter Roasts

NBCSN had Susan Sarandon inside the glass for Rangers-Penguins game. Wait, what?

March 15, 2018
Get That Kid A 'C'

This crying youth hockey player is the best sports highlight you'll see this week

March 15, 2018
College Basketball

Harvard loses after referee runs over wide-open player

March 15, 2018
March Madness

The 15 most annoying people in your office during the NCAA Tournament

March 15, 2018
Bad Ideas

Is this ridiculous rules change in minor league baseball coming to the majors next?

March 14, 2018
Welcome to Hickory High

A March pilgrimage to the one and only Hoosier Gym

March 14, 2018
March Madness

The one glaring problem with March Madness's First Four games

March 14, 2018
Related
The LoopBill Raftery's excuse for not joining Twitter is an…
The LoopBucknell completes insane double-digit comeback wit…
The LoopAdd UNC coach Roy Williams to the list of people wi…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection