Trending
Twitter Mob

The Cubs fan who took a foul ball from a kid is actually not a monster in an M. Night Shyamalan-esque twist

By
19 minutes ago

On Sunday, we, we as in golf fans and media, thought the internet was burning to the ground over Tiger Woods taking the lead at the Open Championship. While that was cute, it was merely child's play in comparison to the metaphorical rioting in the streets that was occurring on Twitter over an occurrence at a different sporting event. That occurrence being a monster in a Cubs jersey STEALING a foul ball from a child at Wrigley Field. Have a watch and decide for yourself if this man deserves 25 to life:

Now, we can understand why people would immediately jump to conclusions if this was the only video and only thing you saw from this situation. And when the MLB's Cut4 Twitter account, which is one of the better accounts you'll see on Twitter, tweets it out with that description, chances are people will pile on without any other information available to them. This man is a villain, he is Satan on earth, he must be stopped at all costs. He took a foul ball FROM A CHILD! BURN HIM ALIVE!!

Are these assessments of this man fair based off this 14-second period in his life? I think it's fair to say that they probably aren't, but therein lies the problem with internet burning. Name-call first, ask zero questions later. Could this man be a great guy? Of course! Could he be a terrible guy? Also, of course! Should he be wearing a jersey and getting excited over a foul ball as a middle-aged man? No! But who are we to judge.

Turns out, the guy is actually not a monster, according to people who had the capacity to take a step back, breathe in, use their brains and not immediately grab the torches and pitchforks:

Unfortunately, this stunning turn of events won't really make a difference to those who have already made up their minds and can't turn back now. Seriously, go look at the replies to David Kaplan's tweets. I'd post them here but I've had enough Twitter for today. Let this be a lesson to all that jumping to conclusions is.... never mind. We'll never learn.

RELATED: Man wears obnoxiously large glove to baseball game, completely misses catching a foul ball

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Say Cheese

Cleveland DMV uses picture of LeBron James to keep people from smiling in their driver's...

19 minutes ago
Twitter Mob

The Cubs fan who took a foul ball from a kid is actually not a monster in an M. Night twist

19 minutes ago
Monday Superlatives

The LeBron Mural Vandalizer is the Sports Villain of the Week

an hour ago
Viral Videos

British Open 2018: Fan hit by critical Tiger Woods shot captures incredible video of the...

4 hours ago
British Open

British Open 2018: Francesco Molinari credits wife for always watching him: "I don't know how...

17 hours ago
Buckle Up...

British Open 2018: I asked Henrik Stenson and Paul Casey for advice before my round at They...

18 hours ago
Retirement Goals

British Open 2018: Fellow tour pro claims Francesco Molinari has the most mundane retirement...

19 hours ago
Well Played

British Open 2018: A "hungover" Eddie Pepperell nearly won the claret jug

19 hours ago
Tough Break

British Open 2018: Did a crying baby prevent Xander Schauffele from winning? Hint: It probably...

20 hours ago
Pros And Cons

The Anaheim Ducks are bringing back the Mighty Ducks logo, but there are just a few problems

July 22, 2018
Tour Life

British Open 2018: Jordan Spieth pays 9 pounds for a haircut, gets what he paid for

July 21, 2018
Pace Yourself

British Open 2018: Looks like this fan celebrated Tiger's Saturday charge a little too hard at...

July 21, 2018
Style Statements

British Open 2018: Twitter can't get enough of Tom Lehman rocking a backwards hat at...

July 20, 2018
Wait, What?

Worst call in baseball history (and possibly sports history) takes place in Mexican League...

July 20, 2018
Chuck 'Em Up

This box score involving LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball is absolutely bonkers (in a bad way)

July 20, 2018
Golf Guy

British Open 2018: Following a three-under 68 at the Open, Brandon Stone went to play the Old...

July 19, 2018
The Cleveland Branch

The Cleveland Browns' 'Office' parody is pretty good (unlike the Cleveland Browns)

July 19, 2018
Green Jackets

Trey Burton's "Philly Special" ESPYs jacket is the second greatest green jacket on earth

July 19, 2018
Related
The LoopThe social media reaction to the Giancarlo Stanton …
The LoopHow’d Blake Bortles Do, Twitter Edition: Special Bl…
The LoopHow'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Kansas City Ch…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection