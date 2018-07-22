Tiger Woods gave us a ride. Wild and feral, touching every note on the emotional spectrum. The final stop was not the desired destination; that it was even on the manifest is striking. It was a delight to watch.
And, it should be noted, a delight to watch those who watched.
For all its ills, social media provides the perfect communal prism for experiences like Sunday at Carnoustie. At a tournament that markets itself as a global championship, golf fans around the world shared the adventure—in every sense of the word—of Tiger's run at the claret jug. There were shouts and cries, high-fives and head shakes. The tone was zealous and bombastic and heated and...you know what? Let's relive Woods' final round through the eyes of Twitter.
A journey that began not on the first tee but practice area, as the mere sight of Big Cat in Sunday red sent social media into a frenetic state:
https://twitter.com/im_matt_maisto/status/1021005809852059650
https://twitter.com/KylePorterCBS/status/1021011608678608898
His opening tee, which found the short stuff, did little to calm this excitement.
Three opening pars allowed a breath a tranquility. Tranquility that was quickly extinguished with gifs on gifs thanks to two birdies on the next three holes.
https://twitter.com/TyrrellHatton/status/1021047199361306625
Coupled with issues from co-leaders Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele, Woods found himself on top of the Open leader board. And though we hate the, "So-and-so broke the Internet" trope, well, Tiger on the prowl seemingly broke the Internet:
https://twitter.com/briankoppelman/status/1021053452221321217
https://twitter.com/WendellPierce/status/1021059188007587842
Hell, even Ian Poulter got into it:
https://twitter.com/IanJamesPoulter/status/1020690116464037888
But, following a string of pars, Woods doubled the 11th and bogeyed the 12th. A fall which turned Twitter turned into a hormonal teenager who just lost car privileges for the weekend.
https://twitter.com/NOTSportsCenter/status/1021085708369448960
https://twitter.com/barstoolhrtland/status/1021062323581214720
https://twitter.com/ComplexSports/status/1021062392422322176
That Francesco Molinari—more like Moli-par-i, am I right?—was painstakingly shoveling dirt on dreams of No. 15 didn't help.
https://twitter.com/BrendanPorath/status/1021063808876523520
https://twitter.com/Peter_Bukowski/status/1021073279442964480
There was a brief revival of hope following a birdie at the 14th, yet Woods failed to post red figures on the following three holes. Bringing us to the 18th, where Tiger needed a birdie, combined with a Molinari mess-up, to harbor any hope. But in the middle of his backswing a fan cried out, causing Tiger to flail his tee shot right. While it stayed in the fairway, Tiger fans—passionate crowd, those Tiger fans—considered it casus belli.
https://twitter.com/S_HennesseyGD/status/1021083160476618752
https://twitter.com/ThommyBrennaman/status/1021083445034921989
https://twitter.com/BarstoolBigCat/status/1021083101932539904
https://twitter.com/BrendanPorath/status/1021083178889596929
Ultimately it didn't matter, as Woods stuck his approach on the final hole but missed the putt, while Molinari proved himself an unflappable foe with a closing birdie. For all the twists and twirls, Tiger finished with an even-par 71, leaving him in a tie for sixth. Nevertheless, it was a performance that earned the utmost regard and admiration from his observers.
https://twitter.com/LukeKerrDineen/status/1021088918157037569
An experience perhaps best summed up here.
And, just as importantly, one that brings this expansive, provincial world together.
