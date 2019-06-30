Trending
Absolute Scenes

The British broadcast of the Yankees-Red Sox games in London has been absolutely electric

By
4 hours ago

For those of us watching the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox London series in America, the two viewing experiences have been pretty brutal. On Saturday Twitter's favorite human punching bag Joe Buck did the commentating on FOX with partner John Smoltz, while ESPN took the reigns on Sunday, with Matt Vasgersian on play-by-play and Alex Rodriguez and Jessica Mendoza doing the color.

RELATED: What would baseball look like if America lost the Revolutionary War?

Social media has not been kind to all five of the aforementioned commentators, probably to an unfair degree. But one thing is for certain: They. All. Never. Stop. Talking. It gets to the point where you don't even realize what's going on in the game because you are trying to figure out who is yapping away about what. Baseball is a sport that the commentators need to let breathe. ESPN and FOX seem hellbent on making sure someone is blabbering each and every second.

Leave it to the British broadcast on BT Sport to run circles around both FOX and ESPN. Unfortunately, we don't get to watch this version, but folks on Twitter have been providing the highlights from English play-by-play man Darren Fletcher, who has been absolutely electric behind the mic. Making it all the more impressive is that it's apparently Fletcher's first time ever calling baseball. Here were his best moments from Game 1 on Saturday:

What scenes! Why does everything sound better with a British accent? "That is fielding of the HIGHEST ORDER!" is the type of phrase that should be in every baseball play-by-play man's lexicon going forward.

Fletcher has been on his game again on Sunday:

"A ground rule duuubble!"

WALLOPED !

Let's get Darren Fletcher to America and have him call way more baseball games than just two per year, shall we? Hell, he could make the Mets broadcasts exciting.

RELATED: The song of the summer is this remix of Eminem's "Lose Yourself" using only MLB player names

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Absolute Scenes

The British broadcast of the Yankees-Red Sox games in London has been absolutely electric

4 hours ago
Not Safe For Life

Brooks Koepka gets cheeky (again) while on vacation with girlfriend Jena Sims

June 29, 2019
Oh There Goes Gravity

The song of the summer is this remix of Eminem's "Lose Yourself" using only MLB player names

June 28, 2019
Golf Pads

You have to see the house/resort former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson bought from a former...

June 28, 2019
Alternate History

MLB London Series: What would baseball look like if America lost the Revolutionary War?

June 28, 2019
Flying High

Let's just say the Red Sox aren't flying economy to London

June 27, 2019
Cool Freebies

Senior golfers are *really* excited about getting the full Notre Dame football experience this...

June 27, 2019
Celebrity Golfers

J.R. Smith finally played Pine Valley—and then bought the entire pro shop

June 27, 2019
Met On Met Crime

It's gotten so bad for the Mets that the team's play-by-play man is (politely) destroying one...

June 27, 2019
Viral Videos

Dustin Johnson helps a couple with their gender reveal in heartwarming fashion at a PGA Tour...

June 26, 2019
Blue Crush

The Washington Nationals are bringing back the Expos...well, sort of

June 26, 2019
Never Change, DJ

Dustin Johnson gets asked if he remembers the week after his U.S. Open victory, responds in...

June 26, 2019
Pop Quiz

Can you tell these fake PGA Tour tournament names from their real-life counterparts?

June 26, 2019
Say What?!

Don Nelson says he played poker around a dead guy (yep) and smokes a lot of weed in wild "Real...

June 26, 2019
Joe West Gonna Joe West

Mets pitcher goes headhunting, Joe West decides to toss Phillies manager Gabe Kapler for some...

June 26, 2019
These Guys Are Good

Tweets, beefs, and birdies: Ranking the PGA Tour's content kings

June 26, 2019
Peak Soccer

Luis Suarez begging ref to yellow card opponent for tripping pitch invader is peak soccer

June 25, 2019
The Grind

An epic victory celebration, Michelle Wie's tearful goodbye(?), and a caddie blasts his former...

June 25, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursWinner's bag: Nate Lashley's equipment at the Rocke…
The LoopThe British broadcast of the Yankees-Red Sox games …
Golf News & ToursChristiaan Bezuidenhout's maiden European Tour win …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection