Teammates Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel each hit tee shot out of bounds leading to quintuple bogey

By

Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel took the whole team concept a bit too far during their opening tee shots of the second round at the 2019 Zurich Classic. In fact, playing alternate shot on Friday meant the South African duo was only supposed to hit a single tee shot per hole. Alas, it didn't work out that way.

Starting their round on the par-4 10th, Oosthuizen went first and hooked one out of bounds left. Schwartzel then teed one up and sliced one out of bounds right. Both golfers thought the second ball was in play and walked after it, but after learning it was OB, Oosthuizen took a cart back to the tee. Fortunately, the third time was the charm. Well, fifth if you're counting penalty strokes. And the 2010 Open champ took it well, though, chuckling in response to the crowd after finally finding the fairway. Check it out:

As you can see, though, their adventure wasn't over. The duo still needed four more shots to finish the hole, which resulted in a quintuple-bogey 9 that dropped them from eight under to three under for the tournament.

The Zurich Classic switched to a team format in 2017, using alternate shot for the second and final rounds and best ball (fourball) for the first and third. You can follow live scores from TPC Louisiana here.

