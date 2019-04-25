Pros Are Just Like Us! (Not Really)an hour ago

Maverick McNealy manages to shoot 75 despite carding a 13 on one hole in Web.com Tour event

There will be (much) better days in Maverick McNealy's future than Thursday's opening round at the Dormie Network Classic. The former World No. 1 amateur player and a guy who tied Tiger Woods' record for wins at Stanford shot 75. But the way he did it was actually quite impressive.

McNealy began on the back nine at Briggs Ranch and jumped out to a two-under start through three holes before disaster struck. Let's just say 13 wasn't his lucky number on Thursday. McNealy walked away from his fourth hole at six over par after racking up 13 shots on the par-5 13th. He bogeyed the following hole as well to fall to seven over through five holes. Here's a look at the wild patch of holes:

But there's a reason why McNealy has his name on his golf bag, and why he is regarded as a serious PGA Tour prospect. Much like Kevin Na after his infamous 16 at the 2011 Valero Texas Open (What is up with the San Antonio area producing these big numbers), McNealy rallied in heroic fashion after that with no more blemishes on his scorecard and four more birdies. Here's the end result:

Good for you, Mav. And lucky for you, too. There's no video evidence of the 13 so all will be forgotten soon.

