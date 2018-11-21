Golf Digest Podcast17 minutes ago

Tales from Charles Howell's legendary junior golf days, and how we're betting on The Match between Tiger and Phil

By
Charles Howell III
Brian Bahr

Charles Howell's emotional win at the RSM Classic resonated with golf fans because it ended an 11-plus-year winless drought on the PGA Tour. It was popular with his peers for that reason as well, but more because of the person Howell is and the work ethic he possesses. Apparently, it's always been that way.

Co-worker Hally Leadbetter, daughter of Howell's former swing coach, David Leadbetter, joined myself and Sam Weinman on this week's Golf Digest Podcast to tell stories of being around CH3 during his legendary junior golf days. Let's just say you don't become a college player of the year and a three-time PGA Tour winner — no matter how long it takes — without putting in some serious work.

RELATED: Our podcast with Golf Digest cover boy Cameron Champ

We also discuss what a riveting fall of revival stories it has been on all the major tours, what we're thankful for in golf this year, and breakdown our favorite Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson prop bets, while giving our official predictions for THE MATCH. Please have a listen:

