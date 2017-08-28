LPGA38 minutes ago

Sung Hyun Park shoots final-round 64 to win the Canadian Pacific Women's Open

By
sung hyun park Canadian Pacific Women&#39;s Open - Final Round
Vaughn RidleyOTTAWA, CANADA - AUGUST 27: Sung Hyun Park of Korea hits her tee shot on the 4th hole during the final round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club on August 27, 2017 in Ottawa, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

South Korea's Sung Hyun Park, who won the U.S. Women's Open earlier this summer, shot a final-round 64 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club to win the Canadian Pacific Women's Open by two strokes over Mirim Lee.

The 23-year-old Park, a standout on the Korean LPGA playing the event for the first time, overcame a four-shot deficit on the final day to finish with a four-day total of 13-under-par 271. Park's 64 was the second-lowest round of the week behind Canadian Brooke Henderson, who shot 63 in front of her home crowd to set a new course record.

Though Park played in several LPGA events in 2016, this is her first official season on the tour. She’s played in 17 events, and has made the cut in each one. The win at the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open marks her second of the season after the Women’s Open earlier at Trump National Bedminster.

"I think it was a perfect game today," Park said after her round. "Everything was—there were no mistakes today, and I think it was perfect."

After all of the energy expended by the top American and European players at the Solheim Cup last week, it’s not entirely surprising that the winner was a player coming off of a rest week. Cristie Kerr, however, was able to keep the momentum up after a dominant performance in the Solheim Cup. She and Marina Alex were the top Americans, finishing as part of a five-way tie for third.

Michelle Wie, one of Kerr’s Solheim Cup teammates, withdrew from the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open before the final round began, saying in a statement she’s undergoing appendix surgery.

Related: Sung Hyun Park fans knew her first win was only a matter of time

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Evian: In Gee Chun wins with record score

Golf News & Tours

Evian: In Gee Chun, Sung Hyun Park tied

Golf News & Tours

Sung Hyun Park fans knew her U.S. Women's Open win was only a matter of time

Golf News & Tours

Evian: In Gee Chun leads by two

Golf News & Tours

Cheyenne Woods qualifies for U.S. Women's Open

Related
Golf News & ToursSung Hyun Park fans knew her U.S. Women's Open …
Golf News & ToursEvian: In Gee Chun wins with record score
Golf News & ToursEvian: In Gee Chun leads by two
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection