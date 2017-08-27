LPGA Touran hour ago

Michelle Wie to have appendix surgery, WDs from CP Women's Open

By
Michelle Wie
Vaughn Ridley/Getty ImagesMichelle Wie watches her drive on the ninth hole during round one of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open.

Michelle Wie withdrew from the LPGA's Canadian Pacific Women’s Open on Sunday and announced through her management team, IMG, that she was undergoing surgery this afternoon to remove her appendix.

Wie was tied for 23rd, six strokes behind leaders Mo Martin and Nicole Broch Larsen after rounds of 71-68-70 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. A week earlier, she went 1-2-0 while playing for the victorious U.S. Solheim Cup team.

Thus far in 2017, Wie has had seven top-10 finishes in 17 starts and sits 30th on the Rolex Rankings. In July, she had to withdraw during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open at Trump National Bedminster due to muscle spasms in her neck. In her next two starts, she finished tied for 19th at the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open and tied for third at the Ricoh Women's British Open

Here is the statement Wie's management group, IMG:

RELATED: What Michelle Wie, and other tour players, work on before big events

Watch a 10-year-old girl humble Brooks Koepka in golf challenge

