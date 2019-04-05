Stephen A. Smith categorically denies that he was the guy attempting to break up a fight between Joel Embiid and Eric Bledsoe

On Thursday night, in peak internet fashion, everyone ran with a tweet that claimed Stephen A. Smith had sprinted on to the court to break up a fight during a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwuakee Bucks at the Wells Fargo Center. The scuffle occurred after 76ers center Joel Embiid and Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe got physical as they each tried to gain position for a rebound. But after the shot was made by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bledsoe gave Embiid a shove, causing the seven-footer to throw the ball in Bledsoe's direction. Bledsoe promptly fired it back and all hell broke loose. Here's the video:

You'll notice that, right around the 10-second mark, a man that bares a striking resemblance to Stephen A. Smith comes running on the court to attempt to break up the fracas. So striking that he had the entire internet believing it was indeed him:

To be fair, that looks an awful lot like SAS, and the sheer absurdity of the entire situation was so hilarious that we all wanted it to be true. Here's Stephen A. Smith, fresh off the news of his $10 million contract, feeling himself so much that he has the AUDACITY to make the PREPOSTEROUS decision to barrel on the court and get in between a 7-foot, 250-pound giant and a 6-foot-1, 205-pound pitbull in Bledsoe and try to break up a fight. After all, he's probably "dear, dear friends" with both of them, so he just wanted to keep the peace, right?

Wrong! Smith took to Twitter to CATEGORICALLY deny these BLASPHEMOUS claims on Friday, ruining what was already the best story of 2019:

There you have it, it wasn't Stephen A., who had to drop Allen Iverson's name in the clip, naturally. What a year it's been for Smith. Despite bungling numerous facts during the NFL season (see here and here for examples) and getting publicly lambasted for it, he's still going to make $10 million next year and people think he has the stones to run on the court to try and hold back Joel freaking Embiid. Everything is coming up SAS.

