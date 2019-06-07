St. Louis Post-Dispatch checks in with an A+ troll job headline regarding blown call in Bruins-Blues game

In a remarkable twist of fate, a Boston franchise was utterly shafted by the referees on Thursday night in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals. And don't give me DeflateGate or SpyGate or WhateverElseGate as your examples of New England sports teams getting screwed. The refs weren't doing the screwing in either of those cases.

They absolutely were on Thursday though, when late in the third period St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak tripped the hell out of Boston Bruins forward Noel Acciari, a penalty that went uncalled by the officials. It was a trip so blatant that even Bozak was expecting a call to come, but it never did. The Blues scored mere seconds later to go up 2-0, making the no-call a huge black eye for NHL officiating. If you haven't seen it, have a watch:

It is, 100 percent, a joke that this went uncalled. There is too much hyperbole on the internet these days, but it's not outlandish to call this one of the five or 10 worst calls in the history of the National Hockey League, because it could very well end up deciding the series. The Blues eventually won 2-1 thanks to this goal, giving them a 3-2 series lead as they head back to St. Louis with a chance to raise the Stanley Cup on Sunday.

Bruins fans, players and coaches had every right to be upset afterwards, and they were. Of course, the rest of the world is taking great pleasure in seeing a Boston team get jobbed (I'd be lying if I wasn't one of them), but the fact remains that this is a potentially history-altering call that Boston should hold a grudge over forever should they lose the Stanley Cup.

As if the Bahhhhstonians weren't angry enough, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch triggered the entire city all over again on Friday morning with this A+ troll job of a front cover:

There is twisting the knife and then there is this. Pray for Boston. More importantly, pray for the person who came up with this headline, because if Boston finds out who you are you might be a dead man/woman walking. Have you seen what they do to each other?

Yikes. Just imagine what they'd do to an actual opponent. Shocking and scary stuff from such a classy, level-headed city.

