Trending
Letting it Ride

St. Louis Blues bettor turns $400 Stanley Cup ticket into extremely unlikely, six-figure payday

By
3 hours ago
2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Seven
(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)Alex Pietrangelo of the St. Louis Blues celebrates with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game Seven to win the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup final.

It's tough to imagine a happier fan base than the St. Louis Blues bunch, after the Blues hoisted the Stanley Cup for the first time in team history, defeating the Boston Bruins, 4-1, on Wednesday evening. One Blues fan, though, Scott Berry, will be celebrating a little harder than most, knowing he'll be cashing on a legendary ticket that has garnered him a ton of publicity amid gambling circles over the past couple of months.

As seen below in a tweet from the Action Network's Darren Rovell, Berry, an avid Blues fan, placed a $400 wager at a Vegas casino in January on the Blues to win the Stanley Cup. The Blues were in last place when he placed the bet, sitting at 250-1 odds. Berry had faith in his squad, and kept it throughout the playoffs—refusing a myriad of offers from the site PropSwap, which would've allowed him to sell his ticket to someone else for a guaranteed payout. And as it got down to it, Berry says he didn't even hedge the bet to bank some cash. He kept the faith, just like he did when he placed his original bet, and will end up cashing in on the $100,000 payday (though the IRS will take around 20 percent of the winnings ... still not too shabby).

RELATED: U.S. Open 2019: Win an Odyssey Stroke Lab putter by entering this free props contest with the Action Network

“I feel like I’m in this with the team, and I don’t want to lay any of it off,” Berry told ESPN earlier this week. “I put the bet down in January for $400 to win $100,000. That was the bet. … I’m very superstitious and don’t want to ruin any juju.”

Here's the official ticket:

RELATED: St. Louis Blues gambler's decision not to hedge out brings way different result than Texas Tech gambler

And here were the offers Berry refused off PropSwap.

Others would've seriously considered hedging out of his position, considering he only wagered $400 originally, to guarantee a profit. It paid off in a big way for Berry. Of course, it could've ended differently, as it did for the Texas Tech bettor who similarly turned down offerings to be bought out of his ticket off PropSwap, then ended up with nothing after Virginia beat the Red Raiders in the NCAA Tournament final.

RELATED: The Gambler: Meet the man who won $1.2 million on Tiger Woods

Check out Golf Digest Schools for the best in video golf instruction

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Letting it Ride

St. Louis Blues bettor turns $400 Stanley Cup ticket into extremely unlikely, six-figure...

3 hours ago
Close Calls

U.S. Open 2019: Why Rory McIlroy had a brief putter scare following his win in Canada

9 hours ago
Thanks Dad

The 9 best whiskies to buy dad (or yourself) for Father's Day

10 hours ago
Blame Canada

Canada is VERY pissed the USWNT celebrated their 13-0 drubbing of Thailand in the Women's Cup

14 hours ago
Throwback

The New York Jets' new GM was once the "coach wants to see you, bring your playbook" guy on...

16 hours ago
The Raidahhhs

King of mic'd up Jon Gruden is going to make 'Hard Knocks' must-see TV

17 hours ago
Chips Off The Old Block

The 9 best dad moments in PGA Tour history

June 11, 2019
U.S. Open

U.S. Open 2019: Zach Johnson forced to do jumping jacks after a missed putt

June 11, 2019
Bah Humbug

Game 5 of the NBA Finals was every little terrible thing wrong with modern sports

June 11, 2019
The Grind

Rory McIlroy's Raptors jinx, Phil Mickelson's "Pebble Beach" hole-in-one, Kylie Jenner's golf...

June 11, 2019
Beat That Beat Up

Auburn baseball team scores 13 runs in the top of the first inning (!!), then throws dance

June 11, 2019
Props Contest

U.S. Open 2019: Win an Odyssey Stroke Lab putter by entering this free Action Network contest

June 11, 2019
Payback's A B----

U.S. Open 2019: Brooks Koepka daggers Joe Buck in clearly staged yet still hilarious video...

June 10, 2019
Father's Day 2019

Jim Beam practically giving away $23 Father's Day vacations to their Kentucky distillery

June 10, 2019
Heaven is A Place On Earth

Krispy Kreme building Times Square doughnut utopia replete with glaze waterfall

June 10, 2019
Go Get That

Max Muncy tells Madison Bumgarner to fetch his home run out of the bay if he doesn't like it

June 10, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Rafa Nadal and the curse of being too good

June 10, 2019
All-Time Backfires

Duke batter tries to 'ice' stud Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker, fails miserably

June 9, 2019
Related
The LoopSt. Louis Blues bettor turns $400 Stanley Cup ticke…
Golf CoursesA visit to the 'Poor man's Pebble Beach' reveals on…
Golf News & ToursU.S. Open 2019: Rory McIlroy's recent major woes ha…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection