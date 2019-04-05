Trending
Gambling

Gambler offering to sell Texas Tech future bet potentially worth $300,000(!) for $65,000

By
2 hours ago

We're not sure if a mystery gambler doesn't like Texas Tech's matchup against Michigan State or if he got around to listening to the audio version of that risk management book George Costanza was supposed to read. Either way, someone holding a Texas Tech future bet with a potential payout of $300,000(!) is looking to sell. And this piece of paper can be yours for $65,000.

RELATED: Bruce Hornsby confirms he beat Allen Iverson in a game of one-on-one

The bet slip has been put up for sale on Prop Swap, a website that helps broker deals for gamblers looking to cash out on bets early. Most sportsbooks allow gamblers to cash out early, but gamblers can earn bigger paydays if they find willing buyers. For instance, earlier this week, someone unloaded a 50-to-1 bet on Auburn to win the NCAA men's basketball title for $6,750 despite the fact he/she was two Tigers wins away from profiting 50 grand. Anyway, here's the ticket in question:

RELATED: Bruce Pearl says "Take the over" in his game, might get call from NCAA

As you can see, some brave soul plunked $1,500 on Texas Tech, a program which had never even reached the Final Four before, to win it all at 200-to-1 odds before the season started in November. Pretty impressive. And before you say, "Well, can't he just hedge his bet this weekend?", yes, he can, but it's trickier than you think to ensure a really big profit.

Essentially you'd be betting $65,000 on Texas Tech at about 5-to-1 odds, while Sportsbook.com currently lists the Red Raiders at 4-to-1 to win the title. So you're getting slightly better odds, but we're guessing not good enough for anyone to make the purchase.

My opinion? If you've come this far with the Red Raiders, why not stick to your, um, guns? I'd definitely just let it ride*.

(*Kidding! I'd hedge so fast your head would spin.)

RELATED: Our 13 best bets to win the Masters (For now)

(h/t Barstoolsports.com)

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Mickey D's All Around

Phil Kessel wins entire arena Big Macs, is an American hero

37 minutes ago
The Final Strokes

Masters 2019: A highly subjective ranking of the last 33 Masters-winning putts, from ho hum to...

an hour ago
The Masters

Masters 2019: You have one day at Augusta National. Here's how to spend it

an hour ago
The $10 Million Man

Stephen A. Smith categorically denies that he was the guy attempting to break up a fight Joel...

2 hours ago
Gambling

Gambler offering to sell Texas Tech future bet potentially worth $300,000(!) for $65,000

2 hours ago
WTF

Atlanta Braves Twitter has a deeply strange fixation with Tiger Woods

3 hours ago
Cannons

Ramon Laureano is now a part owner of the Boston Red Sox after his latest ROCKET to get a at...

4 hours ago
Thiccc

Guy tweets out picture of Sam Darnold in Jets uniform, Twitter responds by praising Darnold's,...

5 hours ago
Phil Being Phi

Phil Mickelson one-ups Tiger Woods with crazy video of his Masters-esque putting green

5 hours ago
Golf Grub

I ate and graded every food item in the Masters concessions stand

6 hours ago
Bad Breakups

Greg Jennings tells wild story of nasty ending with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay

a day ago
Florida Man Strikes Again

Florida Man arrested after police find five bottles of Fireball in his golf cart

April 4, 2019
Grift City, USA

The Detroit Tigers are selling $20 bottles of dirt at their home opener

April 4, 2019
NBA

Steph Curry will be hosting a putt-putt golf show on ABC...and boy, does it have an awful...

April 4, 2019
Rogue Umps

Veteran MLB umpire behaves like a child, tells Houston manager A.J. Hinch "I can do anything I...

April 4, 2019
Training Day

Justin Thomas' Masters prep includes lots and lots of Frogger

April 3, 2019
Legends

Bruce Hornsby says he once beat Allen Iverson in a game of one-on-one, isn't kidding

April 3, 2019
Say What Now?

Steph Curry has played his entire career with blurred vision, is the NBA's pinball wizard

April 3, 2019
Related
The LoopFanDuel, New Jersey gambler in dispute over potenti…
The LoopYou might never bet an over/under again after seein…
The LoopWhy I had to bet on Ken Duke at the Open - Golf Dig…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection