U.S. Open 2019: Win an Odyssey Stroke Lab putter by entering this free Action Network contest

Before the U.S. Open kicks off on Thursday morning at Pebble Beach, put your knowledge to good use and enter our props contest, in conjunction with The Action Network. Answer the most questions correctly from the below list of props (make sure to enter through the Action Network's app), and you'll win a brand-new Odyssey Stroke Lab putter.

Here are the questions (and remember, you enter by clicking here to create an account with Action Network and submit your entry).

How will Tiger Woods perform on the the first hole of Round 1 of the U.S. Open?

(Birdie or better, Par, Bogey or worse)

How many of these golfers will be in the top-20 (including ties) after Round 1 of the U.S. Open: Brooks Koepka, Martin Kaymer, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth?

(0, 1, 2, 3, 4)

What will be the low score for any player in Round 1 of the 2019 U.S. Open?

(64 or better, 65, 66, 67, 68 or worse)

The last time the U.S. Open was at Pebble Beach was in 2010 and Graeme McDowell won. Where on the leaderboard will McDowell finish Round 1 of the 2019 U.S. Open?

(Outside to-50, 50-35, 34-20, 19-10, Inside top-10)

What will be the highest score in Round 1 of the 2019 U.S. Open?

(80 or lower, 81-82, 83-84, 85 or higher)

How many Americans will be in the top-5 on the leaderboard (including ties) after Round 1 of the U.S. Open?

(0-1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or more)

Tiger Woods hasn’t made the cut at the U.S. Open since 2013. Where on the leaderboard will he be after Round 2?

(Outside to-50, 50-35, 34-20, 19-10, Inside top-10)

Who wins this matchup through two rounds: Brooks Koepka (-1.5) or Jordan Spieth (+1.5)?

RELATED: U.S. Open 2019: 17 things you don't remember from when Pebble last hosted the U.S. Open

Twelve former U.S. Open champions are expected in the 2019 field. How many of those 12 past winners will make the cut in 2019?

(6 or less, 7, 8, 9, 10 or more)

Where will Rory McIlroy rank after two rounds of the 2019 U.S Open?

(1st-5th, 6th-10th, 11th-15th, 16th-20th, 21st or worse)

What score will the Round 1 leader shoot in Round 2 (Tie goes to player with the highest world ranking)?

(67 or better, 68-70, 71-72, 73-74, 75 or worse)

What will be the cut line at the 2019 U.S. Open?

(+6 or better, +7, +8, +9, +10 or worse)

Tiebreaker: At the end of Round 2, what will be the combined world ranking of the top-20 players at the 2019 U.S. Open (including ties)?

RELATED: US Open 2019: Assessing every player's chance of contending at Pebble Beach

